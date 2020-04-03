COVID-19 has been in New Hampshire for a month. It has already changed the way Granite Staters live and work, and it has taken seven lives.
Over the last month, COVID-19 has closed schools and businesses. Thousands are out of work, as furloughs and layoffs rip through the state.
The virus has popped up at the DMV, a doughnut shop, at supermarkets. Bars and restaurants have closed their dining rooms, and are trying to survive on takeout orders.
State data, gathered from daily Department of Health and Human Services news releases, shows how testing and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged in recent days.
It took three weeks from the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 for there to be 100 confirmed cases in New Hampshire, on March 23.
When Gov. Chris Sununu announced a state of emergency on March 13 and schools started closing, there were just seven cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
It took just five days to go from 100 cases to more than 200 cases, on March 28. Two days later, on March 30, there were 300. Friday evening, 479 Granite Staters had tested positive for COVID-19.
Thousands of people have been tested for COVID-19. At first, just a few dozen people with known connections to other COVID-19 cases, or who had just returned from international hot spots were tested.
As the state acknowledged the virus was spreading beyond the known cases, more people got tested.
On March 19 and 20, the state’s public health lab tested more than 1,000 people’s nasal swabs: just 15 of those tested positive for the coronavirus.
Private labs started testing, and both the private and public labs say they have become faster at running tests. The number of tests pending in the public health lab on a given day has dropped from a high of nearly 1,000 on March 21, to fewer than 100 on April 3.