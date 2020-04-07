The Nashua Police Department currently has one police officer who has tested positive for COVID-19, and he is likely mid-way through his illness.
Two additional Nashua police officers are waiting for test results to come back, while a total of seven city officers were placed on quarantine because of possible exposure, according to Chief Mike Carignan of the Nashua Police Department.
“Two of those officers came back today, and the other five will come back tomorrow,” Carignan said on Tuesday.
He said the police officer who tested positive for the virus is doing fine. He is resting at home and has not been hospitalized.
“We have been lucky so far,” said the chief. In Manchester, four city police officers have tested positive.
Chief Carignan said he took proactive measures three weeks ago in an effort to keep his police force safe. One of those measures included sending home 20 police officers for an indefinite period of time, essentially creating a reserve force, if necessary.
Among that reserve force of 20 police officers, four of them have since returned to help fill the void with some of the officers in quarantine. He said the remaining 16 officers have been at home and healthy for three weeks.
“I am keeping them home,” said Carignan. If there is more exposure among the force, some of those officers will be rotated back into their normal duties, he added.
“We are just trying to get through this surge period,” said the chief. “But, if we do lose a large group of guys, we have officers to take over.”
Many steps have been taken in an effort to keep local police officers safe, however Carignan admits that there has been a limited supply of personal protective equipment for officers, including masks.
The department is handling most of its work by phone, whenever feasible, according to Carignan, who said he is impressed with initiatives being taken by multiple agencies within Nashua’s city government.
“It is just such a crazy public disease, pandemic. There are so many different things we have never seen,” he said, adding Nashua is well-prepared for the situation.
On Monday, Mayor Jim Donchess praised the city’s health department for the work it is doing to combat the spread of COVID-19. During the city’s launch of national public health week, he again urged citizens to limit trips to the grocery store, stay at home as much as possible, wear masks when in public and stay at least six feet from other individuals.
“This is the way to stop the spread of the disease,” added Donchess. As of Tuesday morning, Nashua had 69 positive cases of COVID-19.