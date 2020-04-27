MANCHESTER — More than a thousand people have signed a petition to close Elm Street in Manchester to vehicular traffic to allow for expanded outdoor restaurant seating.
The restaurant owner proposing the plan says it would create more room for social distancing when restaurants are able to reopen.
Peter Macone, owner/operator of Republic and Campo Enoteca restaurants on Elm Street, started the petition at change.org. As of Monday, it had 1,198 signatures.
Gov. Chris Sununu ordered New Hampshire restaurants and bars to shift operations to takeout, delivery or drive-through services only on March 16, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. But the Elm Street proposal predates the pandemic.
Macone, who campaigned unsuccessfully for the Ward 6 alderman seat in 2017, said he has supported the idea of closing Elm Street or portions of it to vehicular traffic for a few years now.
“I’m not suggesting we do this right away or anything,” Macone said. “I’m just hoping this idea will be part of the conversation when we look at ways to reopen restaurants and businesses, whenever it is safe to do so.”
Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is reaching out to members of its downtown committee to discuss the petition.
“Our downtown businesses are among the hardest hit from this crisis, and I think it’s important we consider any opportunity or idea that could help them rebound quickly,” Skelton said.
“Assuming the public health situation is under control, ideas like partially or temporarily closing Elm Street, and other side streets, or providing more flexibility for restaurants and shops to expand seating options on sidewalks, streets, and public spaces is an idea worth exploring, particularly since these businesses will be attempting to operate under new social distancing guidelines.”
Philip J. Alexakos, chief operations officer at the Manchester Health Department, said his department is awaiting guidance from the state on how to phase in group activities.
“We expect, given what other states have done, that there should be a sustained reduction in activity in a given area, and increased testing, in addition to other metrics, before this would take place,” wrote Alexakos in an email.
“With regard to community gatherings, when appropriate, we would evaluate any such proposal, to assure that it comports with all federal and state public health guidelines, with respect to local conditions.”
”A lot of unknowns”
Sara Beaudry, executive director of Intown Manchester, forwarded a link to the petition to downtown business owners on Monday, seeking input on how the proposal might impact them.
“The feedback I’m getting is there’s a lot of unknowns here,” Beaudry said. “There are so any variables that go along with making a decision like this. Anything we can do to get people talking about the downtown, to get people excited again, is a good thing, but right now there are so many factors that need to be considered with this. We don’t even know what a plan to reopen places might look like yet.”
Former Ward 3 alderman Tim Baines owns and operates Mint Bistro restaurant on Elm Street. He said he hasn’t made up his mind yet on the petition.
“There are so many things to consider,” Baines said. “Public transportation, those with mobility issues, loss of revenue on the city side from parking, and I’m sure the police would have concerns on large gatherings. I applaud anyone thinking of new ways to get the downtown moving, but there are a lot of specifics with this that need to be worked out.”
In 2018, Alderman At Large Joe Kelly Levasseur pitched the idea of closing Elm Street to vehicular traffic from West Merrimack Street to Lowell Street in the warmer months to help attract people to local restaurants and businesses, citing the successful closure of a portion of the downtown thoroughfare in support of an annual taco festival.
Macone said he hopes to get at least 1,500 signatures on his petition, then send it to aldermen to consider the idea in early May. A spokesperson for Mayor Joyce Craig said Monday no one had yet approached their office about the proposal.
“This has been talked about for a long time, and I know this is a long process,” Macone said. “I’m just looking for some way to help downtown open again, when it’s safe to do so, and maybe use this as an opportunity to look at the possibility of creating an area downtown that people seem interested in seeing happen. It’s a good conversation to have.”
The petition can be found online at https://bit.ly/2W1UWhz.