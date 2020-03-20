With state guidelines updated Friday evening, even people who have come into contact with someone known to have COVID-19, or who have recently traveled to a place where the virus is widespread will not be recommended for tests unless they are hospitalized.
Both testing supplies, and the protective gear health care workers wear while administering tests, are in short supply around the country, said New Hampshire Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette in a Friday evening statement.
The only groups recommended for testing now are health care workers and first responders with symptoms, and people who are being hospitalized for respiratory illness and fever.
“Until national supply chains are able to meet the demand for testing supplies, New Hampshire, like all states, will be forced to limit testing to those most at risk of severe symptoms and those healthcare employees who are critical to ensuring we can serve our residents’ health needs.”
Shibinette said the health care system is already showing signs of strain.
State epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said because of the short supplies, testing will generally be limited to people being hospitalized for fevers and respiratory illnesses, and health care workers with fevers and coughs.
People with milder symptoms will not have ready access to tests, and are advised to just stay home if they feel sick.
Older adults and people with compromised immune systems will be asked to quarantine themselves at home if they get mildly sick, rather than requesting a test.
Chan advised people stay home for at least a week if they have even a mild cough even when they have minor symptoms, and not go out for 72 hours until they start getting better.
Even before the narrow guidelines were announced Friday, many more people wanted to get tested for COVID-19 than could be tested.
“Sample collection and testing continues to be a significant challenge in New Hampshire and across the country, as the capacity to conduct the sample collection and perform the tests has not been able to handle the demand required,” wrote New Hampshire Hospital Association president Steve Ahnen in a Monday letter to Gov. Chris Sununu.
A spokesman with the state’s COVID-19 information center would not say how many test kits New Hampshire had on hand, saying the number was fluctuating.
Worried Granite Staters are eager to know if they are infected. A drive-through clinic in Manchester, intended only for people referred by state health officials, was mobbed on March 16.
Spokesperson Suzanne Tamarro of Solutions Health, the parent company of Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, said testing is largely reserved for people who have to be admitted to the hospital.
“If you have the symptoms, you’re just going to be told to stay home anyway,” she said.
Somersworth resident James Spanelli said his doctor would not recommend a test after he developed a dry cough and a fever last week. He did not have other risk factors and was not severely ill, so his doctor recommended resting at home and getting plenty of fluids.
Not knowing if he has COVID-19 or just the flu has been frustrating, Spanelli said.{div}”It would have been nice to know, especially since I was in Cambridge (Mass.) the week of that Biogen conference,” he said, referring to a convention in Boston connected to dozens of COVID-19 cases.