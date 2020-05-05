CONCORD — Executives representing health clubs and gyms, outdoor attractions and American Legion baseball urged the Economic Reopening Task Force Tuesday to recommend they be the next activities allowed to resume under New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order.
These were the first plans offered since Gov. Chris Sununu last week approved the opening of golf courses and campgrounds to New Hampshire residents along with letting business take place inside retail stores and outdoor dining at restaurants.
State Sen. Robert Giuda, R-Warren, said he’s working with state officials and campground owners on alterations for that business in response to complaints about the guidelines Sununu approved.
“The outcry from the campgrounds is voluminous and it is also loud,” said Giuda, adding he hopes to propose changes to the task force Wednesday.
Michael Benton, president of Genavix Corp., owns the Executive Health and Sports Center in Manchester along with two other gyms in the region, Express Fitness in Hooksett and NH Sportsplex in Bedford.
His presentation calls for gyms to open May 18 to 50 percent capacity with equipment moved at least eight feet apart and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting at all businesses.
“We can count and manage the number of people in our building,” Benton said.
“Health clubs already provide good sanitation and disinfectant; we know we need to and will enhance our practices.”
Industry leader files for bankruptcy
Gold’s Gym, one of the nation’s largest gym franchises, filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week.
“We are requesting we open by May 18 because many of our facilities are on the brink of insolvency,” Benton told the group.
Under this plan, health clubs and gyms would open only to members who could not bring any guests with them to a venue.
Charyl Reardon, president of White Mountain Attractions, suggested some outdoor locations be allowed to open, such as the Polar Caves Park in Rumney and Lost River Gorge and Boulder Caves in North Woodstock.
These permitted activities could also include rentals of kayaks, zip lines, recreational chairlifts, ATV and Segways, she said.
All tickets for groups of no more than six would have to be purchased online similar to the state park-owned Flume Gorge, scheduled to open later this month, Reardon said.
“If we begin this soft reopening with a number of these attractions we can relieve some of the pressure that we are seeing in the North Country,” Reardon said, alluding to large crowds in recent weekends at Franconia Notch State Park and on popular trails in the White Mountain National Forest.
In the coming months, perhaps other attractions with mass crowds could be allowed to open such as Canobie Lake Park in Salem, Santa’s Village in Jefferson, Story Land in Bartlett, the Mount Washington cruise on Lake Winnipesaukee and the Mount Washington Cog Railway, she said.
American Legion Baseball needs to make call soon
Rick Harvey of Hudson, chairman of New Hampshire American Legion Baseball, said team organizers need to know soon whether leagues can go forward with games this summer.
“Will our kids play? We don’t know that yet,” Harvey said. “We all want baseball to happen but we don’t want our players to get hurt. Is it really feasible?”
Harvey has already waived a May 15 deadline for all 32 teams to purchase insurance.
He said 17 teams have bought that coverage and 15 have paid annual fees to host their seasons.
Harvey’s plan, if approved, would start the season for practices June 1 for three, age-based leagues with games running from late June until late July or early August.
“High school seniors couldn’t show their skills to college coaches this year. We invite juniors and seniors to this program and hopefully this could give them a chance to get the attraction of college scouts,” Harvey said.
D.J. Bettencourt, Gov. Chris Sununu’s policy director, said he would chair a working group to explore whether summer sports are possible.
“I’ve gotten emails from parents, players in various sports who had their high school seasons canceled. These summer leagues are really the last period of time they will have in their athletic career. Those are really tough e-mails to read,” Bettencourt said.
State Parks Director Phil Bryce said maintaining social distancing on a ball field or even in a gym is not easy.
“Where I struggle is the social distancing and the frequency of activity. Can it be mitigated and everybody be reasonably safe?” Bryce asked rhetorically.
“There are some common threads that I can’t figure out what to do about.”