CONCORD — A plan to require the state to get permission before putting individual vaccination records in a comprehensive registry may be gaining political traction.
State Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, wants the state to change to an “opt-in database” rather than the current opt-out default.
New Hampshire puts vaccine records into that registry unless the parent requests they not be.
Lang said this violates the principle of a Right to Privacy Amendment voters added to the state Constitution in 2018.
Lang’s bill (HB 1606) would prevent those records from being added to the registry unless the person affirmatively gives their permission.
“I think the citizen’s right to privacy needs to be explicit. You need to tell the citizens when you are going to collect their data,” Lang told the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
The Legislature created the vaccine registry law in 1998, but it took more than two decades to put into place in the face of privacy concerns and funding hurdles.
Patricia Tilley, director of the Division of Public Health Services, said her agency respects personal privacy and allows anyone to block access to their records.
“No one is required to participate in the Immunization Information System. No one is compelled,” Tilley said.
Database likely will shrink
State health officials and health care providers said it’s likely many people would say no if they had to give their permission.
“Our utilization would drop significantly,” said Dr. Erik Shessler, a pediatrician in Manchester and Bedford speaking for the New Hampshire Medical Society.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association, New Hampshire Nurses Association and New Futures, a nonpartisan health advocacy group, opposed the bill.
Tilley said this change would create a database that was less complete and less useful in fighting deadly diseases.
“Changing the New Hampshire IIS to an opt-in system will require health care providers to work harder, not smarter,” Tilley said.
Texas is one of four states with an opt-in system. Some lawmakers in that state have been trying to change it for a decade, Tilley said.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, has gone on record in support of an opt-in system.
Gov. Chris Sununu has vowed to fight any attempt to dismantle the registry but said he was open to hearing the debate over operational changes to it.
Laura Condon of Bedford, a vaccine mandate opponent and activist, claimed an opt-in would be cheaper for consumers.
“For the public there would be less paperwork,” Condon said.
A suggested compromise
Former Rep. Neal Kurk, R-Weare and a zealous privacy advocate, was a prime mover behind the Immunization Registry law. He insisted it allow individuals to block access.
“It was the judgment of all folks at the table that most people either didn’t care or they would absolutely want their records included in the registry and a very small minority would object to it,” Kurk recalled.
COVID-19 has revealed many more might want to stay off the database than he had considered, Kurk said.
He proposed that a simple one-page form be given just once to an adult, asking whether they want their vaccine records on file.
“We shouldn’t denigrate the registry. We shouldn’t try to denude it, but we should allow individuals to decide they don’t want their information to be in there, even if it means, at the end of the day, that the registry is not as useful as it would otherwise be,” Kurk added.
Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, chairman of the House panel, has urged Lang and Kurk to work together on a compromise the committee must act on by late March.