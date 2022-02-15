CONCORD — A plan to require the state to get permission to put your vaccination records on a comprehensive registry may be getting more political traction than past attempts have.
One of the architects to create such a Vaccine Registry said he’s got a way to “thread the needle” between those who want to change to an opt-in database rather than the current, opt-out default.
New Hampshire puts vaccine records into that registry unless the parent on behalf of a child or an adult for him or herself requests they not be.
State Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, said this violates the principle of a Right to Privacy Amendment voters added to the state Constitution in 2018.
Lang’s bill (HB 1606) wouldn’t put those records on the registry unless the person first affirmatively gave permission for them to be there.
“I think the citizen’s right to privacy needs to be explicit; you need to tell the citizens when you are going to collect their data,” Lang told the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
The Legislature created this vaccine registry law in 1998, but then it took more than two decades to pass and spend the more than $3 million in federal contracts to put one in place.
Patricia Tilley, director of the Division of Public Health Services, said her agency respects personal privacy and allows anyone to block access to their own records.
“No one is required to participate in the Immunization Information System (IIS); no one is compelled,” Tilley said.
State: Change means fewer would be on database
State health officials and health care providers admit it’s likely many more would say no if they had to give their permission.
“Our utilization would drop significantly,” said Dr. Erik Shessler, a practicing pediatric physician in Manchester and Bedford speaking for New Hampshire Medical Society.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association, N.H. Nurses Assn. and New Futures, a non-partisan health advocacy group, all opposed the bill.
Tilley said this change would create a database that was less complete and less useful in fighting deadly diseases.
“Changing the NH IIS to an opt-in system will require health care providers to work harder, not smarter,” Tilley said.
Texas is one of four states with an opt-in system as Lang’s bill would require. Some lawmakers in that state have been trying for a decade to change it even though the estimated cost to do so is at least $1 million, Tilley said.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, has gone on record in support of changing to an opt-in system.
Gov. Chris Sununu has vowed to fight any attempt to dismantle the registry but said he was open to hearing the debate over making any operational changes to it.
Laura Condon of Bedford, a vaccine mandate opponent and activist, claimed an opt-in would be cheaper for consumers.
“For the public there would be less paperwork,” Condon said.
Privacy leader offers a compromise
Former Rep. Neal Kurk, R-Weare and a zealous privacy advocate, was a prime mover behind the Immunization Registry law and had insisted it allow individuals to block access.
“It was the judgement of all folks at the table that most people either didn’t care or they would absolutely want their records included in the registry and a very small minority would object to it,” Kurk recalled,
COVID-19 has revealed there may be more who would stay off the database if given the choice than he had considered, Kurk said.
So he proposed with this bill a simple, one-page form given just once to an adult, asking up front if they wish to have their vaccine records on file or not.
“We shouldn’t denigrate the registry, we shouldn’t try to denude it, but we should allow individuals to decide they don’t want their information to be in there, even if it means, at the end of the day, that the registry is not as useful as it would otherwise be,” Kurk added.
Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead and chairman of the House panel, has urged Lang and Kurk to work together on a compromise the committee must act upon by late March.