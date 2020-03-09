MANCHESTER — At a typically busy time in the industry, New Hampshire travel businesses are hurting from cancellations and lower bookings prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s never a good time for something like this, but it happened right smack in the middle of our busiest season,” said Bill Walsh, president of Salem-based Cruise Travel Outlet Inc. “It probably couldn’t have come at a worse time.”
News coverage with repeated images of ships with thousands of passengers quarantined on-board have not helped, he said.
A State Department announcement on Sunday advising U.S. citizens against traveling by cruise ship was the latest setback since the global outbreak began, Walsh said.
“Surprisingly enough, that announcement didn’t trigger that many calls. I think people who were planning on changing either already have or are waiting it out a little longer,” Walsh said Monday.
Spring is one of the busiest seasons for cruises, Walsh said, and the company books a lot of Boston-to-Bermuda trips in the summer, too.
“A certain amount of people are panicking, but there’s also people that are taking advantage of the great deals, too,” Walsh said. “We do still have a fair amount of bookings coming in, but certainly not as many as we would have this time of year usually, but more than I thought, given the situation.”
Most said cruise lines have been dropping prices, and some travelers have been capitalizing on the deals, hoping the outlook will improve, he said.
Walsh said most cruise lines have relaxed their cancellation penalties considerably, including up to 24 hours before departure. He said the eased restrictions have given travelers some latitude, allowing those with trips booked for later in the spring or summer time to see whether the coronavirus spread slows.
Dan Goodman, a spokesman for AAA of Northern New England, said the impact is being felt throughout the travel industry. He said trip cancellations increased significantly with recent reports and restrictions placed on Italy, where hundreds have died and the number of cases has been rising rapidly.
“What we are typically seeing is people changing their destination to an area that they feel more comfortable traveling into,” Goodman said. “Most travel vendors, airlines and hotels are working with travelers to make these changes as easy as possible, much like they do during other emergency situations.”
Goodman said the travel industry has taken similar steps after events such as hurricanes and earthquakes. He said AAA’s best recommendation to travelers is to heed all official advisories. Goodman said agencies are well-informed and have the latest updates from destinations around the world.
“The decision to travel is a very personal one that must be made by the individual. Passengers who have plans to travel by cruise ship should contact their cruise line or travel agent for further information,” Goodman said. “This is one of the major benefits of using a travel agent.”
Goodman said cruises have experienced the highest cancellations to date.
Walsh said it was encouraging that people were still confident enough to book for future trips. He said it was also good to learn that the Grand Princess cruise ship, which had been anchored off the California coast, was finally cleared to dock Monday and passengers would be allowed to disembark after being stranded since Wednesday.
“I think it’s better to get the people off the ship than leave them quarantined on the ship,” Walsh said.
Reuters reported that the ship had been barred from returning to San Francisco last week.
Most of the 2,400 passengers will go into quarantine at four military bases across the country, with those requiring immediate medical attention heading to hospitals, Reuters reported. The crew of 1,100 will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, unless they are in need of acute care.