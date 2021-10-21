The most recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the Valley Street jail in Manchester now involves 120 inmates and six staff members, according to information released Thursday by state health officials.
The outbreak is the largest by far of the 17 institutions in the state reporting outbreaks. The next highest was Country Village nursing home, which reported 33 cases of residents and 10 of staff.
The only other corrections facility in the state with a COVID-19 outbreak is the state prison in Berlin, which reported seven inmates and four staff had tested positive.
Valley Street jail, which is operated by Hillsborough County, has struggled with COVID-19. The state lists separate outbreaks in February and March, and earlier this year judges released inmates who would be at high risk for the disease.
Superintendent Willie Scurry was not available when a reporter called the jail on Thursday. An officer answering the phone would not reveal the current number of inmates, but a recent report put the number around 250, meaning COVID-19 may have infected almost half the facility.
According to Scurry's most recent written report on the outbreak, 33 inmates had tested positive and were housed in medical isolation. The report was dated Oct. 14 and posted to the county Department of Corrections website on Tuesday.
Scurry wrote that five housing units were in quarantine status consistent with recommendations from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Staff working in those units wear PPE and change in designated areas.
Inmates on those units were being tested, except for three that refused testing.
The memo says that inmates are provided facemasks on a daily basis and all staff are required to change surgical masks when reporting to work.
On Oct. 10, state health officials and ConvenientMD offered vaccinations at the jail. along with the New Hampshire National Guard.
One staff member and 12 inmates received first doses. Visits have been scheduled for second doses.
According to the memo, inmates who complain about COVID-19 symptoms are tested. Anyone entering the jail, including staff, attorneys or vendors, are required to attest that they have no symptoms.
More than 80% of staff have been vaccinated.
As of Sept. 21, 53 of the 255 inmates had been vaccinated, a little more than 20%.