CONCORD -- While beaches will reopen in Massachusetts on Memorial Day, New Hampshire's coastline will remain closed at least through May, Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday.
Sununu spoke with Massachusetts Gov. Charles Baker hours after Baker announced a four-phase reopening that includes opening up beaches next Monday.
“We are in a different situation. There’s a very different level of infection rate there,” Sununu said, noting, "We kind of take it piece by piece.”
Hampton Beach business leaders last week urged Sununu’s Economic Reopening Task Force to open beaches at the beginning of next month. Sununu said that was possible.
“If we can open by June 1st, that’s a goal, but it’s by no means a promise,” Sununu said.
Massachusetts is allowing houses of worship to reopen, and Sununu said he had an extensive call with the state’s religious leaders to discuss the future.
“Hopefully we can come forward with something. It is a very tough situation,” Sununu said.
Outdoor activities
Under an addition to Sununu's Stay At Home 2.0 order, fishing charters, mini-golf, golf driving and gun shooting ranges along with kayak and canoe rentals can open immediately. The outdoor attractions are limited to groups of 10 or fewer in keeping with an existing ban.
But Sununu said due to the risk of COVID-19, it’s still too soon to open up tourist hiking venues such as the Lost River Gorge and Boulder Caves in Woodstock and Polar Caves Park in Rumney.
“Those are clearly a little more challenging,” Sununu said Monday.
Sununu and State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan also announced new, detailed guidance aimed at getting all child care centers to reopen; only about 20 percent of them stayed open through the pandemic.
Last week, Sununu approved spending $25 million to help these centers reopen, pay their staff and get enough personal protection equipment to keep children and workers safe.
At day’s end Monday, Sununu approved guidance under which horse boarding and riding operations may reopen right away.
Horse shows or clinics with any spectators are not allowed and horse riding is limited to 50 percent of capacity with no more than 10 people in the ring at any one time.
And Sununu said later this week he will announce other businesses to start up in the “personal care” industry; owners of tattoo parlors, massage therapists and nail salons have made pitches to reopen.
New cases
Chan announced 57 new cases and nine new hospitalizations Monday, but no new deaths, leaving fatalities at 172 since the pandemic began.
Sununu said the rate of positive tests for the virus or for antibodies for the novel coronavirus in recent days has been “2 to 4 percent,” the lowest since the onset of the crisis. The state broke its own record last week for daily virus tests, with 2,400, Chan added.
Chan said his office has tripled to nearly 100 the number of full-time workers doing contract tracing of all those who tested positive for the virus to try to control the spread.
The state three weeks ago rented space for this enhanced staffing unit in the large banquet hall of a Concord hotel, Sununu said.
Last week, the U.S. House approved a $3 trillion bill to fight the virus. Sununu said he expects negotiations will take out “pork” not related to COVID-19 issues.
The governor hopes the final version contains money for infrastructure projects, along with state and local community aid that can be used to replace lost revenues due to the collapse of the economy.
“I am hopeful as most governors are that there will be a compromise that is stimulus-related,” Sununu said.