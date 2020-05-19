CONCORD -- Outdoor weddings, summer camps, low-contact youth sports practices, museum visits, and the practice of acupuncture took giant steps toward resuming Tuesday.
The state Economic Reopening Task Force unanimously approved reopening guidance for all of these activities, subject to review and approval from the Division of Public Health Services and Gov. Chris Sununu.
“This is another important phase of our work,” said D.J. Bettencourt, Sununu’s policy director and staff liaison to the task force.
Meanwhile, state Sen. Robert Guida, R-Warren, said the working group he’s led should finish a draft proposal that could soon lead to reopening houses of worship. Sununu said Monday he was optimistic common ground will be found after he held a conference call with religious leaders.
Weddings and dining
The guidance for wedding venues is similar to that for outdoor dining, which resumed on Monday.
Initially, tables of no more than six people will be allowed, placed outside and spaced at least six feet apart.
There is no limit on the number of guests, as long as the venue provides for social distancing.
At a later phase with no fixed date attached to it, tables of up to 10 will be permitted for weddings.
Amy LaBelle, co-owner of LaBelle Winery in Amherst, had appealed to the task force to treat weddings like restaurant dining.
Last year, her event center, winery, tasting room and restaurant held 330 events, including 80 weddings, to generate $3.5 million.
“This year, we project we will be lucky to see $1 million,” LaBelle recently told the group.
“Respectfully, there is no difference between outdoor restaurant dining and outdoor event dining. It’s the same thing. Why take away a bride’s ability to enjoy her wedding day entirely?” LaBelle asked rhetorically.
“If a family is able to be socially distant but together to celebrate these important milestones, we can find a way to make it happen in a safe, responsible way that is entirely sensitive to the situation and in complete compliance with distancing and safety guidelines.”
Youth sports
Josh McCallister, Kennett High School baseball coach, helped craft the guidelines for youth sports that would first permit “skills and drills” practice to get players back in shape for future games.
During this initial phase, benches and dugouts would not be used and spectators would have to watch the games from a designated parking lot, he said.
The second phase would permit baseball and softball games, followed later by scrimmages for contact sports such as football, soccer and lacrosse.
“Baseball and softball are low-impact sports; that’s why we recommend starting with them first,” McAllister said.
The other sports could begin to have skills practices as long as there is no physical contact, said Bruce Berke, a task force member and lobbyist who represents Ski New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association.
State Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst, convinced the task force to require that each team bring and use its own baseballs or softballs out in the field for each game or scrimmage.
“I am really, really concerned about this,” Chandley said of the potential to spread COVID-19 between two teams tossing the same baseball around. “We have recognized that there is risk in any of this reopening.”
Camps and museums
The guidance on overnight camps presumes they would be allowed to open during “phase 2,” though it doesn’t spell out a specific date.
Rules for day camps would be designed to keep campers outside as much as possible and in assigned groups of 12 to 16 individuals.
Campers would not be required to wear masks.
The museum and art gallery rules limit group sales to no more than 10 people and that admission should be limited to no more than 50 percent of its capacity at any time
Subject to change
The task force findings are not always followed to the letter in the final rules.
For example, the panel endorsed new guidance to encourage all child care centers to reopen with $25 million in grants Sununu announced last week.
Only about 20 percent of day care centers stayed open through the pandemic.
The task force said the wearing of masks by all child care staff is encouraged but not required.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan disagreed, and the final rules Sununu announced Monday make mandatory the wearing of masks by staff.