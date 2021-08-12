MANCHESTER — The Palace Theatre canceled one of its two-week youth camps and shut all four of them down for the day Thursday after learning a boy who attended earlier in the week had contracted COVID-19, according to officials.
The case was the first reported by anyone who has taken part in programs since the Manchester-based performing arts center returned to full capacity in April, officials said.
A parent of the boy, who is under 12, called theater officials early Thursday morning with the news.
The two-week camp started last Monday.
The child attended the first two days and was absent Wednesday, marketing director David Rousseau said.
“We made the decision to close all the camps for the day and every parent that came in we notified them of that as we plan to fully sanitize the entire building,” Rousseau said.
The cancellation affects a group of 15 to 17 children who were rehearsing to perform The Lion King at the conclusion of the camp on Aug. 20-21.
All in that pod were in their “younger” years, Rousseau said.
There is no COVID-19 vaccine available for children under 12.
This fourth round of the summer theater camp included 51 children from second through 12th grade.
The child with COVID had no contact with children in the other pods, so those other three camps will resume on Friday, Rousseau said.
Rousseau said all camp staff are fully vaccinated, but have been advised to watch for symptoms.
“We are saying if you feel you have any abnormal symptoms at all, then in an abundance of caution, go get tested,” Rousseau said.
A letter is being sent to all parents of the camp advising them of this incident.
“We are sending a different, more detailed letter to the younger group than the other ones,” Rousseau said.
“We are reassuring them that their safety is our biggest concern. If they have a concern that they don’t want to come back, we certainly understand, it’s really their decision.”
Any parents who decide not to send their children back to camp will receive a full refund of all fees, Rousseau added.
Last week, the state Division of Public Health Services issued updated recommendations that apply to those who are fully vaccinated who come in close contact with someone that has the virus.
The fully vaccinated who live in a shared space with someone who gets the virus don’t have to quarantine, but the state advises they get a PCR-test within three to five days even if that person has no symptoms.
State officials said those who come in close contact with someone in the community with COVID-19 should consider taking that advice, along with wearing a face mask indoors in public buildings for 14 days, or until there is a negative test result.