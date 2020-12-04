The Palace Theatres is closing its venues for the rest of the year and beyond, citing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our patrons, employees, performers, and volunteers. Given the holiday season, the surge in COVID-19 cases in Manchester and surrounding areas is a concern to our entire community,” the nonprofit said in a statement Friday morning.
“After careful consideration of current circumstances, the Palace Theatres announce an intermission in our live performances for December and into the New Year.”
The Palace Theatres operates its flagship theater at 89 Hanover St. as well as the Spotlight Theater next door, the newly restored Rex Theatre on Amherst Street and Forever Emma Studios on Pine Street.
In October, CEO Peter Ramsey announced he tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the theater to hire an outside cleaning firm to disinfect the venue over the weekend in time for workers to return the following Monday. It continued to schedule performances.
The theaters had no shows scheduled for this weekend. Upcoming shows affected by the closure include a performance by the Jimmy Lehoux Band at the Rex and the New Hampshire School of Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” at the Palace. The Palace had been presenting shows at the both venues at about 25% capacity due to social distance precautions.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates. In the interim, we welcome you to explore our current and upcoming virtual events, children’s educational programs, and other exciting offerings at www.palacetheatre.org,” the statement said. “All of us at the Palace Theatres wish you safe, happy and healthy Holidays.”