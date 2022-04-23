Pandemic babies having speech, behavioral delays

For the first nine months of her life, Olivia Speikers was “the angel baby,” her mom, Amanda Flagg remembers. “She was perfect.”
But as she grew into a toddler, her parents noticed, Olivia’s behavior changed. She was not talking — and it was clearly frustrating her.
If Olivia wanted something to eat, “She would point to the fridge and shriek,” Flagg said. “She would get so mad.”
There followed an endless series of questions: Did Olivia want juice? An apple? Milk?
“By the end of every night, I’ve asked 500 questions,” said Flagg, an emergency veterinarian. “I think that’s probably a low number.”
The Wolfeboro family’s experience is not unique. Experts say many babies born during the pandemic are experiencing developmental delays, notably in speech and behavior.
Part of it may be the isolation these children grew up with, with child care centers closed and parents working at home, often on computers for long hours. Some may be the masks that covered the lips of adults and other children, preventing babies from watching how others form words.
But the good news, experts say, is that these little ones will catch up to their peers with some help from professionals.
Flagg and her husband, Ryan Speikers, were not new to parenting, with three older children between them. So they knew enough to bring up Olivia’s delayed talking from their pediatrician, who recommended speech therapy.
Speech pathologist Carolyn Ramsey worked with them, showing them how to exaggerate their mouths to form words and encouraging Olivia to do the same.
Today, Olivia is a chatty, bright and happy 2-year-old. “In the last two months, she’s really jumped leaps and bounds ahead of what we were really expecting her to do,” Flagg said.
And the shrieking? “I don’t miss it at all,” she laughed.
Help is available
The Bureau for Family Centered Services in the state health department’s Division of Long Term Supports and Services works with 10 area agencies to provide family-centered early supports and services (FCESS) to children from birth to age 3. Anyone concerned about an infant’s or toddler’s development — including parents — can request a screening to see whether their child qualifies for early intervention.
The FCESS program uses a coaching model, explained Kathy Gray, the family support administrator for the bureau. Therapists and educators work closely with parents and others in the child’s natural environment — home, daycare or wherever issues may arise.
“We work with the whole child, the whole family,” Gray said.
If a child screams when she wants a snack, she said, the coach might show the parent how to offer the child choices while naming each object.
“We’ve had families that we’ve worked with, they can’t even take their child to the store because they start screaming,” she said. “So we go to the store with them and try to observe what they’re doing, what’s happening, and give them strategies that they can use.
“Once we give these families the strategies or suggestions, these children, you can already start seeing them improving,” she said.
Referrals to the state program decreased during the pandemic, but they’re on the upswing again, Gray said. They’re seeing babies and toddlers being referred for more serious delays, and for delays in more than one area — particularly in speech and behavior.
During the peak of the health crisis, Gray said, “Families were not going to doctors’ appointments with their little ones. They were not engaged with other people so they didn’t even notice their child may have a delay.
“Especially if you’re a first-time parent and you don’t see your child with other kids the same age, you don’t know anything different,” she said.
Families play catch-up
Katy and Tim Horgan of Manchester had their first child, Emmy, in June of 2020 — “kind of in the thick of it,” said Katy Horgan, who is a nurse. At their pediatrician’s urging, they were very protective of their baby girl.
So no play groups, no daycare, no trips to the grocery store.
“She really did not have any interactions with anyone other than her immediate family,” Horgan said. “She can’t wear a mask and she’s not vaccinated.”
At Emmy’s 18-month checkup, “Her development was spot on with things like her motor skills and her physical activity,” Horgan said. “But she qualified for speech delays.”
Now, twice a month, a speech-language pathologist visits, coaching Katy and Tim on how to promote speech with Emmy. They work on common words — up and down, please and thank you. And they’ve learned to offer Emmy choices — apple or banana — encouraging her to use words instead of pointing.
They’ve already seen positive results, Horgan said.
Before, Emmy used to throw her cup or dish at mealtime. “This was her way of saying she was done,” Horgan said. “Now she says, ‘All done.’”
“Her frustration is improving because she’s able to communicate a little bit better,” she said.
To be eligible for FCESS early intervention, a child must have a 33% delay in at least one area of development, have a diagnosed condition or be considered at-risk. There’s no out-of-pocket cost for the family, but the bureau does ask about insurance. For families without insurance, state and federal funding is available to cover the costs.
At Community Bridges, the Concord area agency, referrals were down considerably during the pandemic, but “our referrals are through the roof right now,” said Karen Lofgren, director of early childhood services.
Parents pass on stress
“The number one thing we’re seeing is an increase in anxiety in kids, itty-bitty ones under the age of three,” she said.
Kids that young “get their feeling of safety from their parents,” explained Lofrgren, an infant mental health specialist. “And Mom and Dad have not been feeling OK for two years now — which is their entire life.”
Infants pick up cues from their parents, she said. “Babies are literally wired this way on purpose. They can’t do anything about danger themselves.”
Parents have been stressed out for two years, with health worries, economic pressures and the need to work and teach kids remotely, she said. For many babies, that can show up as an extended period of separation anxiety.
“They don’t want to leave Mom’s side,” Lofgren said. “They’re more clingy than kids of that age used to be.”
The lack of socialization shows as well. “If somebody greets your baby in the grocery store, typically toddlers would smile back,” Lofgren said. “Now they’re more wary.”
Parents also are reporting more behavioral problems when their kids go back to daycare. “Some children are biting or they’re throwing toys or they just cannot separate from Mom at drop-off and they just cry for hours after Mom leaves and nothing soothes them,” Lofgren said.
“When you have a 20-month-old who gets kicked out of childcare, that’s not typical,” she said.
Heather Herod, director of early supports and services programs at Easterseals New Hampshire, said it’s too soon to have empirical data or studies about the impacts of COVID on young children. But there’s plenty of anecdotal evidence that the unprecedented times in which these babies have grown up is having an impact on their development, she said.
“We were calling them COVID babies when it started,” she said. “Now pretty much our entire population is COVID babies.”
It used to be rare to find a child eligible for early intervention services because of social-emotional delays, Herod said. Now, she said, “It’s about monthly.”
More parents also are seeking help for kids with behavioral issues, she said.
But that may be a silver lining, Herod said: Parents are more willing to ask for help than in the past. “They’re not alone,” she said. “We’re all kind of going through this at some level.”
Laura Darling, a speech-language pathologist who founded KidSpeak Language Learning Services in Concord, said speech delays can lead to behavioral issues.
“A lot of times they understand their world, their receptive language is pretty normal, but the expressive language is just delayed and not developing,” she said. “So these younger kids, they understand quite a bit, but then they are not able to convey their wants and needs to their parents.”
“They get really frustrated, and that can lead to tantrums,” she said.
The kids are all right
Erik Shessler, chair for primary care pediatrics at Dartmouth Health Children’s, said toddlers have been experiencing the same things older kids and adults are, and some may be acting out as a result.
“Little kids can’t tell you what they’re feeling, so they’ll show you one way or the other,” he said.
Part of the speech delays pediatricians are seeing may be related to the lack of social interactions, Shessler said. “Yes, parents are still talking to their kids, but chances are kids that age would also have been exposed to more individuals speaking,” he said.
But kids will catch up, Shessler said, and early intervention can help.
“By and large, those kids do beautifully,” he said.
“Kids are adaptable, they’re amazing and if we give them the tools and the supports that they need, they’ll consistently rise to the occasion,” he said.
Lofgren from Community Bridges said how quickly these little ones adjust will depend on how well communities address their needs.
“The brain is formed during these early years and so we’ve got to work on providing enriching social environments, enriching language environments,” she said. “If they didn’t have enough of that during COVID, we have to provide that so the brain can get what it needs to learn what it may have missed during this time.”
Gray from the Bureau for Family Centered Services tries to reassure parents who feel guilty after the chaos and challenges of the pandemic. “Everyone was just doing the best that they can,” she said. “So now let’s just move forward.”
She urges anyone with concerns about a child’s development to call their area agency and ask for a screening. Her message to parents: “You’re not in it alone.”
This generation may actually benefit from what families have been going through during their brief lifetimes, Gray said. “These kids are more resilient now,” she said. “I think they’re going to walk away with some really great skills that the other 2-year-olds that we’ve been working with in the past didn’t have.”
Pediatrician Shessler agreed. “Fast-forward several years and they’re going to have those as tricks in their toolbox that another population just might not have,” he said.
The change in 2-year-old Olivia Speikers after speech therapy was “truly night and day,” her mom, Amanda Flagg, said.
“She caught up just fine,” she said.
Flagg believes most children will do the same. “They’re not going to live their whole lives just pointing and shrieking,” she said.
• For more information on services available for New Hampshire families: www.dhhs.nh.gov/dcbcs/bds/earlysupport/documents/directory.pdf.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a free app to help parents track their children’s milestones from two months to 5 years. For more information about child development, visit: www.cdc.gov/concerned.