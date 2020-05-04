When the Mount Washington Auto Road opens for the 2020 season, it will likely do so without offering guided-van tours to the top of the tallest peak in the Northeast.
General manager Howie Wemyss said that out of concern for the safety of both the passengers and drivers of the 12-person vans during the coronavirus pandemic, the guided tours are a “distant reality.”
He acknowledged the tours are an important means of transporting visitors to the summit who prefer not to drive their own vehicles, said Wemyss.
The vans do double duty as hiker shuttles, he said, and have become increasingly popular.
Wemyss said the Auto Road is trying to move to an all-reservation system which has the potential to eliminate most of the human contact at the Toll House. It is there visitors begin their drive up the mountain.
He said the opening of the Auto Road will take place when Gov. Chris Sununu lifts or eases self-distancing restrictions.
While a private enterprise, the Auto Road ends within the 60.3-acre Mount Washington State Park which is capped by the Sherman Adams Building. Inside the building are the Sherman Adams Visitor Center, a cafeteria, restrooms, gift shops, and the Mount Washington Observatory and its museum.
The park can also be reached by the Cog Railway and numerous hiking trails.
Presently, there is no plan to have anything for visitors to do when they get to the end of the 7.6-mile Auto Road except turn around their vehicles. He said not having visitors at the summit will significantly hurt the Observatory, which he said relies heavily on revenues from its Extreme Mount Washington museum and gift shop.
First opened on Aug. 8, 1861, the Auto Road's season typically begins around Memorial Day. This year, Wemyss said, crews clearing the road of snow and ice are on schedule.
As of Monday, the road crew was in the Cragway/Five Mile areas where the snow was up to 20 feet deep, or “about average,” he said.
“We are clearing (the Auto Road) as if everything is normal while in the backs of our minds we know nothing is normal,” he said.
Wemyss will retire on May 16 after a career as general manager that spanned four decades.