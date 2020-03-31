April Fools’ Day is here.
Do you dare?
“As long as you’re not doing a prank about how you tested positive for the coronavirus,” Newmarket comedian Juston McKinney said Tuesday as he prepared to have some fun with his kids on the one day set aside for practical jokes and hoaxes.
McKinney said it’s good for people to keep laughing when possible. That’s why he’s been posting daily videos of his efforts to home-school his kids on his “Juston McKinney Comedy” Facebook page.
McKinney, who like other performers was forced to cancel upcoming events, hopes his videos are a distraction for people feeling overwhelmed by the coronavirus.
He’s got a few remote learning pranks up his sleeves.
“If you all of a sudden didn’t have an April Fools’ Day, then people would be like, ‘What’s going on?’ If you have April Fools’ Day it gives a sense of normalcy. It’s something people are used to, so I think it’s a good outlet,” he said.
Greg Kretschmar, host of the popular morning radio show “Greg & The Morning Buzz,” agreed that laughter is key, especially during tough times.
“We’re all stressed. We’re all restless. We don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know what to do. Humor is the only thing that gets us through it. I don’t want to see that disappear,” he said.
Kretschmar isn’t a fan of April Fools’ Day pranks on a listening audience but endorses the, er, personal touch.
“Person to person you could joke, maybe with your loved one in the house. You could do stuff like that. But as far as the media doing them right now, I think that would be a mistake. Right now everybody is turning to the media hoping for information and comfort. Now is not the time to be messing with that trust,” he said.
While laughter during a time of crisis can be helpful, so can talking, according to Christine McNiff, a licensed clinical mental health counselor from Hampton.
McNiff has seen an uptick in clients seeking counseling as they face job losses and other stresses.
“There’s a great deal of depression and anxiety right now that we’re seeing,” she said.
McNiff stressed the importance of sharing problems with others.
“They should not be concerned about talking to a therapist or friends or relatives. That’s the most important thing we can do for others, to talk to them and listen to what they have to say and understand that their degree of depression and anxiety right now is understandable and it will likely pass with time,” she said.