CONCORD – Several Republican lawmakers and supporting citizens on Wednesday called for refunding business fines and annulling any individual, criminal convictions for violators of COVID-19 restrictions once the pandemic is over.
State Rep. Andrew Prout, R-Hudson, said his bill (HB 63) won’t make any violators “whole,” but would give confidence to business owners that they can fully reopen and return to normalcy at the end of the state of emergency.
“What it does do is say that once we are out of the pandemic, the penalties will not be permanent, and people know that there is a future for their businesses,” Prout told the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.
Nicole Nordlund of Silver Lake said the operator of her small town’s only hardware store, recently received a Cease and Desist Order for violating safe, anti-COVID 19 practices.
“I am disgusted at this overreach,” Nordlund said adding the firm is the largest employer in town with 1,200 residents.
“I am heartbroken by the way the state has behaved. People are adults and the state is acting on a subjective basis.”
State Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, said he hasn’t agreed with all the actions Gov. Chris Sununu has taken in response to the virus, but agreed with the general approach.
“I don’t like it any better than anybody else but this is a horrible pandemic,” Horrigan said.
“The accommodations they are asking us to make aren’t that onerous.”
Eight firms fined $10,000
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s office informed Prout that since the pandemic began, eight businesses have been fined a total of $10,000 for COVID-19 related violations.
This total was negotiated down from original orders after the AG reached settlement agreements with the owners, Prout said.
Prout’s bill is one of 18 sponsored during the 2021 session to either eliminate or sharply restrict the powers of the chief executive and other state officials in response to future emergencies.
Sununu said last Tuesday he would be open to the Legislature passing a bill to give lawmakers more of a defined role for future emergencies but warned against trying to micromanage future chief executives.
“You can’t have every decision go through the Legislature; that is not a smart thing to do,” Sununu said.
As for bills limiting a governor’s powers in the future Sununu said, “I think you have to be a bit careful about that.”
Sununu’s performance responding to the virus played a part in his 2-1 re-election victory over then-Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord.
A University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll released Wednesday found 70 percent approved of Sununu’s handling of COVID-19 while 27 percent disapproved of it.
This popularity was down from a high of 89 percent support Sununu had soon after he declared a state of emergency due to the virus last March.
Rep. Melissa Blasek, R-Merrimack, said she invited many business owners to testify for this bill, but most declined.
“They are all too afraid of their government to speak out. I want that to sink in; what kind of society are we supporting?” Blasek asked rhetorically.
Eight of the 10 sponsors of Prout’s bill were among the 60 House Republicans the Union Leader identified as not wearing masks when the House met at the University of New Hampshire in Durham last December.
The two not in the mask-less group who also signed onto this measure were Reps. Mark Warden, R-Manchester, and Cody Belanger, R-Epping.
Several House Republicans on the committee attending the hearing in person at the Legislative Office Building did not wear masks while testimony was being taken.
House members attending hearings at the LOB must wear masks while entering and exiting the building or when they are in close contact with peers.
House members and staff don't have to wear them if they are seated and socially distanced at least six feet from others.