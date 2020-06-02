CONCORD -- An election security panel will likely support making it easier to register to vote by mail and ensure local election workers get enough personal protective equipment to keep them safe at the polls, according to its chairman.
The Select Committee on 2020 Emergency Election Support will hold five hours of deliberations over the next two days as the five-person panel completes its final report of recommendations to Secretary of State Bill Gardner.
The principal task of the group is to advise how Gardner should spend a $3.2 million federal grant that New Hampshire received as part of the CARES Act to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve already got a great deal of consensus among us; our talks are really about filling in some of the blanks when it comes to execution,” said Bradford Cook, the committee’s chairman.
The group has been meeting several times a week over the past month with a stepped-up schedule driven by the fast-advancing 2020 political calendar.
For example, Tuesday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for any Republican or Democrat to change party affiliation to vote in the other party’s primary on Sept. 8.
And Wednesday opens the 10-day filing period for candidates, which, thanks to the executive order of Gov. Chris Sununu, can for the first time in recent history be executed by mail.
This won’t apply on the last day as all forms must be in Gardner's possession by the close of business on Friday, June 12.
“We didn’t have a long window of time to get our work done and I think that did keep us pretty well focused,” Cook said.
More absentee ballots expected
In all likelihood, many more than the average 10 percent of voters in a typical election will choose to cast absentee ballots this time due to the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, Cook said.
“One of the unknowns of our work is just how present will be the COVID-19 issue by the time we have both elections? That’s why we will in this report urge Secretary Gardner to keep his pulse on the pandemic so that his team can adjust accordingly,” Cook said.
In April, Gardner made it clear that the virus qualified under existing law as a “disability” that any voter could claim in order to vote by absentee.
Unlike about half the other states in the nation, New Hampshire does not permit “no excuse” voting by absentee ballot.
The report will advocate at least one if not two mailings statewide to stress to voters this absentee option, he said.
“We are still reviewing what form the mailings should take," Cook said. "We could send a letter to all registered voters or send one to all households. The latter is actually a cheaper and simpler option."
“In this work, I’ve learned about the pricing of classes of mail than I ever wanted to know.”
The committee took testimony from many local election officials including city and town clerks, moderators and supervisors of the voter checklist.
“We were really impressed with how much these local officials have been thinking about how they are going to make changes at the polling place to provide for social distancing and to keep everyone safe,” Cook said.
Won't be block grants for locals
The federal grant isn’t large enough for block grants to be given to all cities and towns to cover the cost of making changes either to the polling venue use or to the voting stations, he said.
“I wish we could cover all their costs but we can’t,” Cook said. “Our report will make it clear the state stands ready to assist all local officials with making those accommodations but there’s no doubt there will be some local costs for them to pick up.”
Cook said the federal CARES Act allowed local officials to apply for their own grants, and a future stimulus bill might include some support for communities.
Gardner hasn’t offered any suggestions for spending the money, Cook said.
The committee realizes the impact of this 2020 presidential election could hang in the balance.
“The committee has come to realize if we and the other states don’t get this right, the fate of the world could be changed forever,” Cook added.