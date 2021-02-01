CONCORD — Workers and their families dealing with exposure to COVID-19 should be eligible for unpaid family and medical leave, a coalition of leading House and Senate Democrats said Monday.
But a key state Senate committee, voting along partisan lines, quickly recommended this bill be set aside.
The Senate’s Republican leader said Congress could deliver an even better federal benefit in a future COVID-19 relief measure during the coming months.
The proposed Senate legislation (SB 64) (SB 64) from Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, would provide the leave to anyone working for a company with at least 15 employees.
After the pandemic hit, Congress last March approved paid family leave related to COVID-19 for everyone at firms with fewer than 50 employees.
That paid leave benefit expired last December. Whitley said New Hampshire should step in.
“This is not a paid leave bill. It’s a job protection bill for people,” said Whitley, a first-term senator who replaced former Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, who ran for governor in 2020. “This encourages people to stay home if they are sick, or their kids are sick.”
The bill would permit the state labor commissioner to grant an exemption from the unpaid leave mandate if it amounts to an “economic hardship” on an individual business.
Co-sponsors of the bill included eight of Whitley’s Senate Democratic colleagues, along with Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, chairwoman of the House Finance Committee until Republicans took back control of the New Hampshire House in last November’s elections.
Soon after the public hearing, Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, urged the Senate Commerce Committee to put the bill on hold.
Bradley said once the bill reaches the full Senate, he’ll ask it be tabled so that the Senate can wait to see the response on this issue from Capitol Hill.
Bradley pointed out that while the paid federal leave benefit ended last December, Congress extended through the end of this March a tax credit.
Employers can use that tax credit to cover the entire cost of the paid leave if they voluntarily keep giving it, Bradley said.
“The federal plan covers all employees of any sized-business,” said Bradley, a former congressman. “My guess is any new federal stimulus plan will make sure this program continues.”
The Senate can monitor congressional action until late March, when it must take final action on the bill, Bradley said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said it makes little sense to derail this bill.
“I think we are missing the mark if we re-refer,” Soucy said. “We have the opportunity to help people keep their jobs.”
All three Senate Republicans on the panel approved sidelining the measure. The two Democrats were opposed.
Since Gov. Chris Sununu became governor in 2017, he has battled with Democratic leaders over a paid family leave program for all workers.
The Democrat-led Legislature passed mandatory, paid family and medical leave bills in the past two years.
Sununu vetoed them both and countered with a voluntary incentive for employers to get a business tax credit if they provide paid family leave.