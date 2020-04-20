CONCORD -- The Democrat-led, Legislative Fiscal Committee flexed its muscle over spending COVID-19 relief money Monday.
Late last week, Gov. Chris Sununu informed leading legislators he had moved $26 million out of popular new projects in the Department of Health and Human Services budget to pay for his first state initiatives to battle the novel coronavirus.
Those new efforts included a $50 million fund to help financially struggling hospitals and other health care businesses and $2.6 million to beef up programs to fight domestic violence and child abuse.
On Monday, the fiscal panel voted, 7-3, along partisan lines, to use proceeds from the COVID-19 CARES Act federal grant to repay the state budget and restore the eight projects Sununu had just borrowed from.
The projects included $9 million for a new, secure psychiatric unit, $8 million to raise rates for those who provide treatment for substance abuse and $2 million to give low-income seniors help in paying for prescription drugs.
Legislative Budget Assistant Michael Kane said last Friday the state has received $625 million, one-half of the CARES Act grant.
New Hampshire has yet to receive from the Treasury Department a guidance document that will advise all states on how the money can be spent.
State Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, made the move to finance the projects as long as it's in keeping with the federal advice.
All seven Democrats on the committee voted for it while all three Republicans opposed it.
State Rep. Lynne Ober, R-Hudson, said she never saw the motion in writing and it wasn't on the group's public agenda.
"So we basically are saying no transparency for the public, and that's OK. Thank you, chairwoman," Ober declared to Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord.
Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said he would prefer this item was not taken up and instead placed on the next meeting agenda.
"I just think it is totally inappropriate to be voting on this today," Morse said.
Senate Finance Chairman Lou D'Allesandro, D-Manchester, said he resented Ober referring to the move as "partisan."
"There is no partisanship in this item. Every one of these transfers were in the budget," D'Allesandro said.,
"I think we are doing the right thing. We are all here for the public good."
Aides to Sununu have said the transfer were temporary and the governor supported the spending projects.
Sununu and the leaders of the fiscal panel are in court fighting over who has the ultimate authority to spend the COVID-19 money.
The governor's spokesman condemned the committee action.
"The Democrats know they didn’t have the authority to take the actions they did today, and spent their day playing inside baseball and political games," said Benjamin Vihstadt. "The governor continues to focus on increasing testing capacity, securing more PPE for frontline workers, and getting relief out to New Hampshire families fast."