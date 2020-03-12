Panic-buying has led to empty store shelves and even rationing of essentials like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.
At the Market Basket on Woodbury Avenue in Portsmouth on Thursday, signs were placed in the toilet paper aisle limiting customers to no more than two packages of toilet paper. The same restriction was placed on cases of water.
The Walmart in Epping had only a few packages of toilet paper and the racks for hand sanitizer, hand soap and wipes were bare.
Shelves were emptying out at the Market Basket in Stratham as well, but as of Thursday there were no limits.
Rick Sembler of Somersworth stopped by to make a toilet paper purchase.
He said he’s concerned about the coronavirus and its potential impact.
“I’m concerned about the incubation period. I’m concerned about the lack of knowledge,” he said.
But several shoppers said they felt the stockpiling of supplies was getting out of control.
“This is kind of crazy. This is kind of overkill. I think people are panicking faster than they should,” said Debra Shaw of Greenland.
Lauren Farrand of East Kingston had just one package of toilet paper in her shopping cart for her family, which includes four boys. But she said she was doing her regular shopping and needed to buy toilet paper after returning from a vacation in Las Vegas.
Farrand isn’t stocking up and has no concerns.
“This is ridiculous. It’s like the apocalypse,” she said.
Twin 20-year-old brothers Chiva and Chivorn Blackett of East Kingston weren’t shopping for supplies, but are worried about the spread of the virus.
“The main thing that’s scary is how contagious it is. That’s probably why everyone is freaking out. It’s just so easy to get it,” Chivorn said.
His brother was more concerned about the impact on colleges. Both are students whose colleges will be moving to online classes after spring break.