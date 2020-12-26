CONCORD – A presidential veto of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill would be “catastrophic” to the unemployed, families that are struggling and small business owners in need of help, said U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.
“We should have gotten help out to people who need it months ago and unfortunately it took way too long to get this done,” Pappas said.
“A veto of this legislation would be catastrophic for a number of different reasons.”
President Donald Trump has suggested he could veto the massive bill, which contains $1.3 trillion to keep the federal government running, because $600 stimulus checks for COVID-19 relief are too small and the bill contains “wasteful” pork spending, especially in the area of foreign aid.
In an interview last week, Pappas said he will happily take part in the stand-alone vote U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scheduled for next Monday to boost those stimulus checks to $2,000 per adult, as Trump has demanded.
“If there is a way to find some bigger checks to get in peoples’ pockets, I am all for that. This shouldn’t allow this major package, this $900 billion package, to fall by the wayside. That is just essential to our effort. Not getting that relief would really set us back.”
Last Thursday, House Republicans blocked Pelosi’s bid to increase the benefit checks by unanimous consent.
House Republicans likewise failed in their bid to strip out from the bill foreign aid money that Trump had opposed.
The rest of the state’s congressional delegation emphasized that the Trump-criticized bill contains hundreds of millions of spending for projects that benefit federal properties in New Hampshire and the region.
“The priorities in this bill respond to what I’ve heard in New Hampshire and what I know many Americans are experiencing throughout the country, much of which has been exacerbated by the COVID—19 crisis,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.
First drug lab for NE
As the senior Senate Democrat on the committee spending money for the Commerce, Justice and science departments, Shaheen said she was delighted the spending bill contained $50 million she wanted for creating the first Drug Enforcement Administration laboratory in New England.
Until now, agents have had to drive samples of fentanyl and other substances to New York for testing.
“This will help our local response in New England to ensure valuable time isn’t wasted transporting samples between here and New York, and it will also enhance our broader strategy by reducing delays at the New York location, which is the busiest DEA drug lab in the nation,” Shaheen said in a statement.
“Combating the substance use disorder epidemic requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, and this new facility in New England will play an important part for our state and region.”
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said the spending measure doubles grants for Comprehensive Opioid Recovery Centers, which were created in a bill Hassan authored with Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
“Importantly, it also includes substantial funding to help combat the substance misuse epidemic, support veterans, make higher education more affordable, bolster support for small businesses, and keep Americans safe, secure, and free,” Hassan said.
Among other projects that have impact on New Hampshire or were top priorities of the state’s delegation:
— PFAS cleanup: The bill includes $2 million for PFAS personal protective equipment to follow the national health impact study Shaheen secured in 2018, which used the former Pease Air Force Base as a site to begin the research.
— Fishing Industry Relief: This includes $10.3 million to cover the costly monitoring fees the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had imposed on Granite State fishermen, along with $2 million for lobster research, $2.5 million to study the groundfish population and another $5 million to study the highly-endangered North Atlantic Right Whale.
— Portsmouth Shipyard work: The spending bill includes $160 million for the Multi-Million Dry Dock Project and two Virginia-class submarines that must be maintained there.
— Water project earmarks: Hassan secured several carveouts into the Water Resource Development Act contained in this measure, which includes an update on completion of the Portsmouth Harbor and Piscataqua River Navigation Improvement Project, shoaling work at Rye harbor and an extension of use of the Cape Arundel Disposal site for disposal of dredging materials from New Hampshire and Maine harbors.
— Northern border commission: This program for economic development work in New England and upstate New York gets $30 million, a $5 million increase. The bill also directs the commission to work with the Economic Development Administration to study communities, like those in New Hampshire's North Country, hit hard by "forest product closures." The CEO of the commission is Harold Parker, a former Wolfeboro Republican lawmaker and key aide to Gov. Chris Sununu.
— Mental health supports/study: Shaheen sought this follow-up to her 2019 study into law enforcement suicides. It adds $3 million to complete that work.
— Violence against women grants: This bill provides the highest amount ever for the these anti-domestic violence programs, which will boost grants for the state’s shelters and other support programs.