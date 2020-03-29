DERRY -- Bob Larochelle was feeling pretty down.
The 43-year-old husband and father is battling stage 4 colon cancer that has spread to his liver, and he just finished his eighth round of chemotherapy.
He’s tried to stay positive, but admits it’s been hard.
He was visiting with family every weekend after he was diagnosed in November, but that stopped about a month ago for fear of the coronavirus being spread to Larochelle, whose immune system is weak.
The feeling of isolation and the unknowns he faces have been overwhelming.
But on Saturday night, Larochelle smiled so much that he lit up his entire Blunt Drive neighborhood.
Family, friends and some who had never met him held a car parade outside his home.
The parade was a surprise for Larochelle, whose wife, Robyn, brought him out of the house wearing a blindfold.
He sat in a lawn chair in the middle of the cul-de-sac as more than 70 vehicles decorated with balloons and messages of hope drove by, led by a Derry fire truck.
They honked and cheered.
They gave a thumbs up and blew kisses.
With his wife and two teenagers by his side, Larochelle waved and at times was overcome by emotion.
“This just means I gotta keep fighting,” he said.
Larochelle’s fight began just four days after he returned from a fun-filled vacation with a group of family and friends in Jamaica.
The cancer diagnosis came out of the blue.
“The only time I leave the house is to go to chemo treatment. That’s pretty much it. ... I have my good days and I have my bad days. Some days I feel great and some days not so much,” he said.
The parade was spearheaded by Larochelle’s sister-in-law, Erin Croteau of Windham.
She got the idea about a week ago after a conversation with her sister, Larochelle’s wife. It was clear that the stress of the cancer, the physical toll it's taken, the wait for test results to find out if the chemotherapy is working, and the coronavirus pandemic was just too overwhelming.
“I was like, ‘What can we do to make sure he knows that he’s not alone because he feels so isolated and lonely?’” she said.
Croteau decided that a car parade might be just what he needed to lift him up.
Through word of mouth and posts on Facebook, the parade grew from a few cars to more than 70, including the fire truck.
Croteau's sister, Tabatha D’Agata of Hooksett, said she was amazed by the turnout.
“Isolation during this virus makes it so much worse. You need the family. You need the love. We’re hoping that this is going to lift his spirits because it’s hard enough having stage 4 cancer, but the isolation on top of it is too much,” she said.
Larochelle’s mother, Jeanne Croswell, also joined the parade.
“It shows a lot of love for Bob. He’s got a lot of good friends, and he has a lot of family. He’s a very good person, a good father, husband, and son,” said Croswell of Methuen, Mass.
Larochelle's sister, Amy Raymond, also of Methuen, was there as well to cheer for her brother.
“He would be the first person there for somebody who needed it. He’s always, always, always put his family first. Now it’s time for us to do the same thing for him,” she said.