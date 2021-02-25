CONCORD – The parents of young children with Down syndrome and other severe disabilities say they have run into bureaucratic roadblocks and delays trying to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Several parents of children with disabilities complained of problems securing appointments during a virtual news conference hosted on Thursday by ABLE NH, an advocacy group for the disabled.
“We need to be a priority in getting this vaccination so our health-compromised children and adults are able to live a life of dignity and are valued members of their community with our support," said Kim Habib of Salem, whose 18-year-old daughter has cerebral palsy.
"We have significant workforce challenges in the state as it is. Who will care for our daughter if we get sick?” Habib said.
Habib said that as of Thursday, neither she nor her daughter has been able to schedule an appointment. No appointments within 100 miles of them are available until April, she said.
State officials reported the snag was caused by early confusion among some doctors about the requirement that they confirm the eligibility of all patients in Phase 1B with medical conditions. That has been addressed, but in the meantime, appointment availability has dwindled.
Lisa Steadman of Troy, who has a 9-year-old son with Down syndrome and reactive airway disease, said she had gotten the runaround from her pediatrician's office, her health care network and the state’s 211 system.
“All of the delays have put the parents and caregivers at the very end of the line. I am personally scheduled for April 30,” Steadman said. “With so many other parents like me out there still struggling through the murk, it remains impossible to know how large Phase 1B is, even as we are told the phase will be complete in March.”
“The lack of clarity and consistency in vaccine guidance by the gatekeepers of the vaccine is unnecessarily leaving the disability community ignored, further isolated, and left behind,” said Lisa Beaudoin, ABLE NH’s executive director.
“We understand this is a public health crisis, we know that staff at DHHS, healthcare providers, and hospital systems across NH are working tirelessly and appreciate their efforts. However, there must be accountability when clear healthcare inequity continues to go unresolved.”
State setting earlier shots
Gov. Chris Sununu said the state stands ready to help any families get earlier vaccine appointments as they become available.
“We appreciate the frustration, but any population that has had any problem with scheduling as well, we are equipped to help them,” Sununu said at his weekly briefing Thursday afternoon. “If anyone is having trouble, we will make sure our folks reach out to them on a one-on-one basis.”
Anyone with two qualifying conditions that render them “medically vulnerable” can get the vaccine in the current Phase 1B, along with caregivers of patients under 16.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said a physician must certify the “medically vulnerable” condition.
Unlike other states, Shibinette said New Hampshire gave doctors the flexibility to approve this designation for others that lack the two qualifying conditions but deserve to be in this group because of the “totality” of their illness.
Early on, Shibinette said her office received complaints that doctors weren’t making these medical certifications.
The state’s Office of Professional Licensure and Certification sent an alert to all providers that they were obligated to make these determinations, she said.
“For the most part, that took care of some of the questions,” Shibinette said.
“There will always be a dispute when there is someone in a gray area of whether they are medically vulnerable or not.”
Vaccine drives down cases
Despite the problem with vaccines for children with disabilities, Sununu said the rollout of the vaccine has gone “exceedingly well.”
State operators are calling up to 10,000 a week to inform citizens the state has open appointments earlier than the ones scheduled for them, the governor said.
There are growing signs that delivery of the vaccine is driving down the number of serious cases.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was 97 on Thursday, the first time since mid-November that it was under 100.
Of six new deaths, only one was a resident in a long-term care setting, officials said.
By the end of this week, all nursing homes and assisted-living centers will have hosted clinics to administer both doses of the vaccines to all residents and staff.
Shibinette said 14 days after those clinics, all long-term centers must allow “compassionate care” visits by family members.
“This is something we have been waiting to do for a very long time,” she said.
The only exception will be long-term care centers that have an outbreak of the virus.
The state will issue guidelines next week to broaden the visits beyond the narrow definition proscribed under federal regulations, she said.
The state has given first doses to 15% of the state (197,000 doses) and 7%t have already received the second dose (91,000), according to Dr. Beth Daly, the state's director of the infectious disease control bureau.
The state's weekly allotment of doses from Moderna and Pfizer will edge up from 27,400 doses this week to 30,080 next week, she said.
This allotment will go up once federal authorities approve a one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, Sununu said. That approval could come as early as this weekend and vaccines could start arriving next week.