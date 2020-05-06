Manchester Water Works officials opened up the parking lot at Massabesic Front Park this past weekend.
The parking lot, but not the park itself, had been closed since the early days of the New Hampshire stay-at-home order.
Water Works Director Philip Croasdale said he opened the parking lot on Saturday after observing park users and traffic on Route 28 Bypass.
The ballfields parking lot, which is across the highway from the park entrance, was full, and vehicles were parked up and down Route 28.
“It seems like it would be more dangerous to keep it closed than to open it up,” Croasdale said.
In late March, Water Works closed the park to cars at the behest of Auburn police, who had worried that park users were not maintaining social distance.
Croasdale said a Water Works representative has spoken to Auburn police, and both Auburn police and Water Works security will patrol the park. He said signs have also been posted to urge users to maintain safe distances.
He said people are more aware of COVID-19 now than they were seven weeks ago.
The park offers trails and open views of Lake Massabesic, the water supply for Manchester and several southern New Hampshire towns.
People are prohibited from swimming or bathing in the water, but fishing and boating are allowed,
Croasdale said the boat launches were never closed.