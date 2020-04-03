New England Patriots deliver 300,000 N95 masks to assist health workers tackling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manhattan, New York City
Buy Now

A truck belonging to the New England Patriots arrives with a police escort at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York on Friday as it delivers 300,000 N95 masks that will help support health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 reuters/Andrew Kelly

A truck emblazoned with the colors of the New England Patriots was out on the streets of New York on Friday, delivering 300,000 N95 masks to a makeshift hospital set up in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

New York state recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day on Friday, bringing the statewide total to nearly 3,000.

The Patriots received a shipment of 1.7 million N95 masks from China earlier this week after the team’s owner, Robert Kraft, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker partnered to buy the much-needed supplies to help protect healthcare workers on the front lines.

The Patriots, who used one of their team planes to fly to China for the masks, said on Thursday they would send 1.4 million of the masks to hospitals in Massachusetts, with the remaining ones going to New York.

Friday, April 03, 2020