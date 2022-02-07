CONCORD — Leaders of performing arts venues on Monday asked the Legislature to enact a law giving them authority to impose vaccine or mask mandates as an attendance requirement.
Peter Ramsay, president of the Palace Theatres in Manchester, said this legislation (HB 1369) would help the public understand that many restrictions placed on audiences are at the request of the performers.
For example, comic and TV talk show host Seth Meyers of Bedford, who will be at the Palace on Wednesday, is requiring that all who attend wear face coverings.
“The challenge is how do you enforce it” without a state law, Ramsay told the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee Monday.
“I don’t want to be a police officer. It’s really been very difficult. It’s almost illogical to think we have performing arts venues and we aren’t going to let the operators decide how they should be run.”
But Russan Chester of Bedford said she would not have purchased a $125 ticket to Wednesday’s show if she had known masks were required.
“I will choose not to go even if I am unable to sell my ticket,” Chester said.
“I do believe private businesses should be able to make their own decisions. However, if they receive $1 of public funding, then they should not be able to limit public access.”
Refund amendment
State Rep. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, who works as an IT manager for one of the country’s largest concert venue promoters, embraced the bill’s concept but urged the committee to adopt an amendment to require an operator to refund the cost of a ticket if restrictions are put in place after sales have begun, he said.
Lang said that as private businesses, performing arts venues already are permitted to impose event limits.
“I’m not sure there is a necessity for this bill,” Lang said. “They want to point to the big bad government. They are looking for a scapegoat, I think.”
Several operators said patrons are told about restrictions before purchasing a ticket.
Andrew Pinard, executive director of the Claremont Opera House, said COVID-19 has been “a huge struggle not only for the venues, but for the artists and their families.”
Some venues have seen sales declines of 70% to 90%, he said, though “a lot of people think we are still open like we were before.”
Salvatore Prizio, the new head of Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, said the COVID winter surge wiped out the entire month of January for his venue.
“Performing arts centers like ours were knocked to our knees. These restrictions, do we want them there forever? Absolutely not, but we are trying to put squares into round holes to get us through to the other side,” Prizio said.
The bill would also make venues immune from lawsuit liability for COVID-related decisions.
State Rep. Jerry Knirk, D-Freedom, a co-sponsor, urged the committee to remove that provision from the bill.
Laura Condon of Bedford, a vaccine mandate opponent and director of advocacy for the National Vaccine Information Center, also said operators should not be indemnified.
“They don’t get to cause an injury or death to others without consequence,” Condon said.
Committee chairman Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, said a working group also will consider changing the bill to apply to future “communicable” diseases besides COVID-19.