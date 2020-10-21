After four members of the Peterborough Fire and Rescue Department contracted COVID-19, selectmen are rethinking instituting a mask ordinance.
“It’s hard for me to understand why there’s such a controversy about this,” said selectman Ed Juengst.
Fire Chief Ed Walker reported to selectmen this week on the four department employees who contracted the virus last week.
Four of the five people who worked the Sunday, Oct. 10 shift became ill, Walker said. One of the employees on that shift contracted the virus from a roommate. The employee and the roommate were asymptomatic at the time of the spread.
Juengst is concerned that people are becoming complacent about the pandemic, and he sees more people downtown and in stores not wearing masks because they have pandemic fatigue.
“Like it or not, (fatigue is) a real factor, Juengst said.
Select Board Chair Tyler Ward said the town tried to allow people to do the right thing and voluntarily wear masks and socially distance. But as winter approaches and the virus is spiking across the country, it is time to rethink the town’s approach.
“I’m at the point where I’ve kept my feeling that I want a mask ordinance at bay,” Ward said. “Maybe we’re not good as a species at doing this.”
Selectmen considered instituting a mask ordinance in August, but backed away when selectmen Bill Taylor and Karen Hatcher objected to it as being unenforceable. Hatcher stepped down from the board and was recently replaced by Juengst.
“I think political leaders, even on our level, have to have courage,” Juegnst said.
The ordinance would require business owners to enforce mask wearing, and to be fined if they do not comply. Businesses would be allowed to call police on customers who refuse. Both Juegnst and Ward said they don’t want to level any fines; they just want people to take the pandemic safety measures seriously.
“If we don’t give out any fines, that would be great, but if we had to, lessons would be learned,” Ward said.
Taylor, who thinks wearing a mask and socially distancing is a matter of personal responsibility, said there is still a concern that people will refuse out of spite to wear a mask once there is a mandate.
“It will have the opposite effect that you’re hoping for,” Taylor said. “More people will be saying ‘Let’s stick it to the man and not wear a mask.’”
Ward is unconvinced by that argument, and said he is tired of being cowed by people who are in denial about the pandemic.
“I’m tired of that excuse. People live in communities, you look out for each other,” Ward said.
Ward also noted that when the town leaned into a public education program to convince people to wear masks, signs put up through town were stolen.
“It’s clear that the personal responsibility aspect of it isn’t there for everyone,” Ward said.
Because of the upcoming election, the first time the board could look at a draft ordinance would be November. At least one public hearing would need to be scheduled at a subsequent meeting. Until then, the board will monitor the spread of the virus and reports of people not wearing masks to see if an ordinance is still necessary in November.