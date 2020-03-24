BERLIN — A considerate sibling and a well-connected friend have helped place toilet paper in the hands of many residents of the city and the Androscoggin Valley.
Last week, Barry Kelley, who with his brother, Mark Kelley, owns and operates White Mountain Lumber on Berlin’s east side, gave Mark Kelley a heads-up, telling him he was taking the last two rolls of TP off the store’s shelves.
Mark Kelley appreciated the courtesy and then telephoned Wayne Johnson, the CEO of Gorham Paper & Tissue, to inquire about the possibility of the manufacturer having some TP that WML could make available to its customers and employees.
“I knew they (GP&T) had installed a tissue machine” a couple years ago, Mark Kelley said on Tuesday. “I knew they make toilet paper.”
Johnson, who is a customer and friend of the Kelleys, told Mark Kelley that he had a limited supply of White Mountain Tissue brand toilet paper in inventory, and shortly thereafter some of it was on its way to the store.
Before that happened, however, GP&T distributed TP to its 110 employees, Johnson said on Tuesday, and also sent a pallet of the stuff to Androscoggin Valley Regional Hospital. Mark Kelley also checked whether the two nursing homes in Berlin needed TP and then put it on display for sale, beginning March 19.
On March 20, “The place went berserk. We had 491 people through our doors,” said Mark Kelley, which is a record one-day attendance in the 75 years of the family-owned business, “and a lot for a little lumber yard in northern New Hampshire.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Mark Kelley said he had sold 18,000 rolls of TP in 20-roll packages.
Johnson said the White Mountain Tissue is also being sold in Berlin at the Berlin Marketplace and the Caron Building and Rental Center.
GP&T is operating around the clock to make 2,000-pound “parent” rolls of tissue, Johnson said, and while already working with “converters” that cut the rolls down to size and package them for retail, GP&T is also looking to find some converters closer to New Hampshire.
Johnson said the call from Mark Kelley was serendipitous, adding, “We were glad to help out.”