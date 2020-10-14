Pinkerton Academy in Derry is putting a stop to its fall sports programs and pivoting to remote learning for all students effective immediately, after learning of several positive COVID-19 cases in the high school’s remote and on-campus communities.
“We are extremely disappointed about the cancellation of fall sports, but we cannot justify running the program with (a) significant number of students in quarantine,” school spokesperson Julia Mitchell said Wednesday in an emailed statement, adding that the main concern is the safety of the school community.
Headmaster Tim Powers said pausing the sports program at the state's largest high school ends the season two weeks early.
“We’re obviously in unprecedented times and … I feel for our student athletes and just our students in general that their normal day-to-day life, which was already changed, is going to be changed even more,” Assistant Athletic Director Jeff Sojka said.
According to the 2019-20 NHIAA handbook, Pinkerton's enrollment is 3,449. The next-largest school is Nashua South with 1,862.
Pinkerton has strong fall sports teams. The girls soccer team won the Division I state title in 2015 and 2016. The boys soccer team won the Division I title in 2014. The girls cross-country team won the Division I state title in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The boys cross-country team won the Division I state title in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Virtually all their fall sports teams had playoff competitions scheduled for the month of October, Sojka said. The varsity teams were in the process of playing rival Salem this week, including the football game on Friday night in Derry.
Missing playoff games means the opponents move forward while Pinkerton is out of the running, he said.
“It’s not like you can jump back in later on and be ready to go,” Sojka said.
He said if sports are not able to resume in November, it would mostly mean the loss of practice, since winter sports competitions don’t start until December.
Mitchell said school officials are working with the state Department of Health and Human Services to determine exactly how many people need to be quarantined.
In a letter to parents posted on the school’s website, officials said that an individual who was at the school as recently as Thursday, Oct. 8 tested positive for the virus. That person, who is described as being in the “daily school community,” was quarantined but another person who had contact with the infected individual returned to campus Wednesday.
“Unfortunately another individual who had knowingly been exposed to this individual came to campus today despite being told to quarantine,” the letter states. “Additionally, we are aware of significant community exposure linked to these cases due to activity outside of our daily operations.”
Officials say the spread has been traced back to “a few remote community members who did not follow quarantine guidelines.”
So far, there have been “several” positive cases, according to Mitchell, and a “significant number” of staff and students have been exposed, requiring them to quarantine. The school's website says it has 530 employees.
Students from Derry as well as Auburn, Candia, Chester, Hampstead and Hooksett attend Pinkerton.
Remote learning will be initiated immediately until at least the end of the month, during which time the school will reevaluate to determine if it will return to hybrid learning.
All in-person activities such as sports and band have been suspended, and PSATs, which were scheduled for Saturday, are postponed.
“We sincerely apologize to those students who are impacted by this, especially because the vast majority have gone above and beyond to follow protocols to safeguard their participation in these activities. Beyond your control, the actions of a few others have impacted you unfairly. We are sorry for this,” the letter states.