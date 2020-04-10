CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday he’s working on “financial incentives” to keep COVID-19 crisis beleaguered workers on the job at long-term care centers and for in-home care providers for seniors and the disabled.
The governor said employees at county and other government-run nursing facilities say they're anxious about reporting to work amidst updates from the Trump administration that the national stockpile of personal protective equipment is being depleted.
“Workers at public, long term care facilities are making tough decisions about coming in, fearful of making sure there is PPE and we are looking at whatever we can do to shore up the system in the short term,” said Sununu adding he’ll unveil his plan next week.
The $1.25 billion federal grant for New Hampshire to battle the novel coronavirus can be used to supplement state efforts, the governor said.
This progress report came as the latest death and 22nd statewide came from a resident at Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester.
This brings to five the number who have died there, the most deaths at one location along with the assisted living wing at The Huntington of Nashua.
Sununu stressed he's working with commercial companies to get more personal protective equipment and believes the state’s current supply is adequate to meet the expected need.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said while officials at several long-term care centers have complained about limited protective equipment quantities, all have gotten what they requested.
'Everyone gets worried'
“Everyone gets worried when we come down to the last two days. We hold back very little in terms of PPE,” Shibinette said, saying she’s spoken to Hanover Hill administrators several times.
The HHS chief said the state has identified but not yet used closed long-term care centers or under-used wings at other places that could be used to care for a cluster of long-term care residents who all have COVID-19.
States have used these separate wings to house an outbreak of seniors with COVID-19 with varying levels of success, Shibinette said.
She confirmed the state already has open “several sites” that give first responders or health care workers a place to stay outside their home.
These workers have sought this respite because they’ve come in repeated contact with the virus and don’t want to infect members of their households, Shibinette said.
After the briefing, Sununu went to SoClean of Peterborough to thank officials there for donating more than 250,000 units of protective equipment to health care providers.
Sununu also announced Sig Sauer, the gun maker based in Newington, had donated 20,000 masks to the cause.
Friday brought 66 new positive cases in New Hampshire, bringing the state total to 885.
Shibinette explained 10 of those cases were reported by the public health lab in Massachusetts testing New Hampshire residents that is reported to state officials here once a week.
Over the past several days, the state had been averaging new positive cases in the 40s and the number was as low as 31 on Thursday.
“As we have said numerous times, one or two or three days does not represent a pattern,” Shibinette said. “We know they can bounce up and down, day to day.”
Wearing masks need not be state mandate
Sununu said citizens should wear a homemade or cloth mask if they can’t maintain social distancing in public but he didn’t think the guidance needed to be any stronger than that.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ramped up his rhetoric on the topic Friday though he didn’t mandate mask use by the public in his state.
“If you are out in a public atmosphere where there could be congregation, we are telling folks to look at those CDC guidelines and when possible, wear those masks,” Sununu said.
On Thursday, Sununu signed an executive order that extends by up to six months the amount of time companies need to complete tests or acquire permits from Department of Environmental Services (DES).
Sununu on Friday stressed these extensions will be allowed on a case-by-case basis and not across the board.
A reason for the extension is that many DES oversight staff are working from home and may not be able to complete those permit or testing reviews on time, the governor said.
“We want to make sure for the most part those timelines are adhered to,” Sununu said.
“There may be a little extra time that is needed. It’s on a per-needed basis; it isn’t necessarily a blanket.”