Administrators of five county and privately owned nursing homes have bed space available to help New Hampshire hospitals deal with record numbers of patients with COVID-19, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Thursday.
New Hampshire Hospital Association President and CEO Steve Ahnen said he’s more worried now than at any time over the past two years about the strain on the health care system and its beleaguered work force.
“The next four to six weeks are going to be unbelievably challenging,” said Ahnen, who expects hospitalizations to continue rising over the next month.
Before the latest surge, the previous high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 334 on Jan. 1. By Wednesday, it was up to 403, and patients were being sent to hospitals in Connecticut and Albany, N.Y., because of a scarcity of beds in New Hampshire, state officials said. Total hospitalizations dipped to 397, according to Thursday’s report.
Acute-care hospital bed availability sank to 9% Wednesday, the lowest since the pandemic began.
Because of staffing shortages, most hospitals are unable to make vacant beds available, Shibinette said.
A measure of success would be getting hospital occupancy below 80%, “which is where it was before we had this surge in hospitals,” Shibinette said.
At an emergency meeting Thursday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee approved two contracts needed to carry out the strategy Gov. Chris Sununu called for in an executive order.
The plan now heads to the Executive Council for approval. The council’s next scheduled meeting is Wednesday.
“I appreciate the fiscal committee acting on an expedited basis to approve these critical funds, which are a necessary first step in addressing health care capacity challenges in New Hampshire,” Sununu said after the vote.
More federal grants
The contracts give Shibinette the authority to transfer $26.5 million in her existing budget and to accept another $64 million in federal grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We’re looking forward to all the good you are going to do with this,” Fiscal Committee Chairman Rep. Karen Umberger, R-Conway, said after the vote.
The goal is to create bed capacity “out the back door” by moving dozens of senior patients in hospitals into beds in nursing homes and assisted living centers.
These patients are ready to be discharged from the hospital but are waiting for open beds in a nursing home or assisted living center.
The current estimate is that 75 patients can be moved into nursing homes and 30 into assisted living, she said.
Meanwhile, the state intends to create additional bed capacity “through the front door” by spending $9 million to grant special licensing privileges to ambulatory surgical centers to care for hospital patients.
Those surgical centers could take as many as 75 hospital patients.
Shibinette said many hospitals own or manage surgical centers, some of them at the same site as the hospital.
The plan also addresses nursing home staffing issues by identifying up to 30 beds in rehabilitative hospitals that can take long-term care patients for a time.
Another $6 million will be used to create eight “strike teams” of out-of-state professionals that will be deployed to these nursing homes to staff hospital units within their walls.
Sununu’s executive order and this contract do not require long-term care providers to make any space available, though two county nursing homes and three privately owned facilities have expressed an interest in doing so, Shibinette said.
The panel voted 10-0 for the $20.5 million ARPA grant and 9-1 to accept $43.5 million in FEMA money and giving Shibinette the transfer authority.
The FEMA grant is used to expand COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to take some pressure off hospitals that have been offering those services. A third mobile vaccine van staffed by ConvenientMD of Portsmouth will hit the streets to offer shots in underserved areas.
ClearChoiceMD of New London will get enough money to double the number of fixed sites across the state offering free COVID-19 testing services to eight.
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, said he opposed the FEMA proposal because it was intended to “prevent” a virus that can’t be controlled while the hospital bed capacity plan addresses treatment for illness.
“We continue to chase this ephemeral goal of trying to contain something that continues to mutate at an alarming rate and spread all over the globe,” Giuda said.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers has created another staffing crunch.
Shibinette noted a federal judge last week suspended that mandate for New Hampshire and 10 other states.
“My understanding is that it is a very, very tiny pool of people,” Shibinette said of those who quit health care jobs rather than get vaccinated.
Advocates with Rebuild NH and several other organizations have strongly criticized Sununu for endorsing a private employer’s right to require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.
Activists opposed to the vaccine mandates turned out in force for the most recent fiscal meeting last month at which the panel voted 6-4 to accept federal grants to expand vaccine delivery and to fully staff an immunization registry.
None of the protesters showed up for Thursday’s meeting.