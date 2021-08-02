KEENE – State officials have presented a plan to enlist eight private providers to help deal with the emergency room boarding crisis of adults waiting to receive a permanent, mental health treatment bed.
The Executive Council is expected Wednesday to vote on the request of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette to use $1.7 million in federal COVID-19 grants for this purpose. The council is meeting at the Colonial Theatre in Keene.
These contracts are part of the state’s response to the state Supreme Court decision which ruled that New Hampshire failed to give due process to those who involuntarily were kept in hospital emergency rooms.
The justices said the state did not give these patients the right to contest their detention within three days of arrival.
The providers are nursing homes and assisted living centers that have agreed to set aside beds for geriatric patients with mental health challenges.
“The department reached out to the provider community and engaged in conversations to identify those organizations that were willing and possess the capacity to immediately stand up long term care beds,” Shibinette said.
The state has agreed to pay these providers $45,000 for each bed that’s set aside for the next year. The state has also agreed to pay $289 per day for patients that are not eligible for the Medicaid health care insurance program that serves lower-income seniors.
If approved, the contracts will add these 27 beds to the mental health system.
— Peak Health Care at Keene: 3 beds;
— Peak Health Care at Portsmouth: 1 bed;
— Riverside Rest Home, Dover: 3 beds;
— Morrison Hospital Assn., Whitefield: 1 bed;
— Genesis Health Care System: 12 beds;
— Riverglen House, Littleton: 1 bed and,
— As Life Goes On, assisted living centers, 3 beds.
Sununu has $100 mil. treatment plan
Shibinette said the pandemic increased demands on the mental health system and that’s why these beds can be paid for from federal American Rescue Plan grants.
“Many of these patients have stable psychiatric conditions but continue to need supportive care in a long term care environment,” Shibinette said.
Last month, Gov. Chris Sununu presented an outline for how he would spend $100 million that would pay for more than 150 additional treatment beds.
Sununu said operators of the state’s acute-care hospitals have stepped forward and agreed to dedicate 30 of their existing hospital beds for mental health patients.
The plan also calls for locating six new transitional housing beds in each of the state’s 10 counties.
The new, two-year state budget also will pay to complete construction of a 24-bed forensic psychiatric hospital to be built on the grounds of the New Hampshire Hospital.
The previous state budget had earmarked $8.5 million in startup money for the same project.