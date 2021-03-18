CONCORD – The state is “just weeks away” from making the COVID-19 vaccine available to all New Hampshire adults, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
Starting Monday, everyone 50 and older can can begin signing up for shots.
Sununu said he wants to ensure that all those over 50 are scheduled to be vaccinated before he opens the process up to everyone else.
“I think we are just weeks away,” Sununu said. "That will be a very large cohort of individuals. We want to make sure the system can handle it.”
The governors of Massachusetts and Rhode Island earlier this week announced their schedules for those 16 and up to get the vaccine in those states.
According to the state’s COVID-19 website, those under 50 tentatively are to start getting the vaccine in May.
On Thursday, the state debuted its own vaccine scheduling system, the Vaccine Immunization Navigation Interface (VINI), which replaces one the federal government had been maintaining for free and which the governor said was prone to delays and glitches.
On the system's first day, more than 10,000 educators, child care and camp staff signed up for appointments, according to Dr. Beth Daly, director of the state's infectious disease control bureau.
Another 6,500 teachers got shots in the past week at 31 clinics hosted by the regional health networks at public schools.
Daly said 31 more clinics are scheduled through the end of March to vaccinate another 6,500 educators.
As of Tuesday, more than 10,000 educators and school workers had been vaccinated, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Vaccination clinics last weekend in Manchester gave first doses to half of the school district's staff, said district spokesman Andrew Toland, and another 30% had received first doses in earlier phases.
As of this week, about 80% of Manchester school staff have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Toland said.
Since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, 322,000 or 24% of the state’s population have received one shot. Daly said 161,000 or 12% of residents were fully vaccinated.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan reported the average number of positive COVID-19 tests had gone up slightly in the past week.
Chan said 80% of the 16 deaths from the virus last week were in the community at large rather than in long-term care settings.
He attributed that to the extensive vaccine programs that have delivered two shots to all staff at nursing homes and assisted living residences that signed up to receive it.