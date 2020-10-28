Birx warns rural spread of virus could occur in NH

During a tour earlier this month, Dr. Deborah Birx, national coronavirus response coordinator, and her brother, Plymouth State University President Donald Birx, visited sites where the school is testing students and producing personal protective equipment to battle the virus. The university currently has 17 active cases, a spokesman said Wednesday.

PLYMOUTH – Citing “COVID fatigue,” Plymouth public-safety officials have announced a spike in the number of positive cases in the community, including one at Plymouth Regional High School, more than a dozen at Plymouth State University and several at local eateries.

Scott Weden, Plymouth’s emergency-management director, on Wednesday said a student tested positive for COVID at the high school on Monday, while PSU spokesman Marlin Collingwood said the university currently had 17 active cases.

Weden said several restaurants had closed because one or more of their employees had tested positive. He declined to name them until contact tracing confirms the cases.

This story will be updated.

