PLYMOUTH – Citing “COVID fatigue,” Plymouth public-safety officials have announced a spike in the number of positive cases in the community, including one at Plymouth Regional High School, more than a dozen at Plymouth State University and several at local eateries.
Scott Weden, Plymouth’s emergency-management director, on Wednesday said a student tested positive for COVID at the high school on Monday, while PSU spokesman Marlin Collingwood said the university currently had 17 active cases.
Weden said several restaurants had closed because one or more of their employees had tested positive. He declined to name them until contact tracing confirms the cases.
