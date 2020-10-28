Blaming “COVID fatigue,” Plymouth officials are reporting a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community, including 17 at Plymouth State University.
Scott Weden, the town's emergency management director, said Wednesday there were “one or two” positive cases a week when he became director in July. That grew to “one or two per day,” and, most recently, “I had 14 more cases reported on Tuesday, which is much higher than we’ve seen.”
Weden said a face-mask ordinance was adopted in August, but “people became complacent” about the threat the condition posed.
“People are tired” of the demands of dealing with the pandemic, said Weden, who called the condition “COVID fatigue.”
As a town, "our message is to please be vigilant,” said Weden, “and to social distance and wear a mask.”
Weden said PSU has been in regular contact with his office about all positive COVID-19 results.
He praised Kyla Welch, superintendent of schools, for her handling of a positive COVID-19 case Monday at Plymouth Regional High School.
“Once the case was identified, the superintendent was very diligent in sending the high school students home,” he said. PRHS underwent a “deep clean” on Tuesday, Weden said, and re-opened for in-class learning and athletics on Wednesday.
Weden said several restaurants in town had closed because one or more of their employees had tested positive. He declined to name them until contact tracing by state health officials confirms the cases.
PSU spokesman Marlin Collingwood wrote in an email that, even with 17 cases, “the number is still very low considering we test on average 3,600 people weekly, but obviously we’re keeping our eye on testing results this week.”
He said PSU has “around 130 students in quarantine/isolation – some are through contract tracing of positive cases and others are students exhibiting COVID-like symptoms (cough, stuffy nose, etc.,) and they are typically cleared within 24 hours when they have a negative test result and we confirm they aren’t positive.”
Collingwood said the uptick in Plymouth was “not at all surprising given the rise in cases in New Hampshire, New England and the rest of the country.”
The current PSU semester will end on Nov. 24, said Collingwood; the spring semester will begin on Jan. 25, 2021.
“Like nearly every college and university in the country (along with UNH & Keene) we made the decision during the summer to not bring students back after the Thanksgiving break and instead have a compressed semester,” he said. “Also, as we did for the start of this semester, we will be conducting pre-arrival testing again for spring semester, which means that before students can come back to campus in January they must have a negative COVID-19 test result.”