A Plymouth State University administrator told the Ashland Select Board Monday the school will no longer send students with COVID-19 to the Quality Inn, where positive cases and those exposed to the coronavirus have been sent since the school year started.
Marlin Collingwood, PSU’s interim vice president of communications, enrollment and student life, said students who have tested positive will be sent to “another facility, closer to Plymouth, that would be used for isolation.”
Those suspected of exposure to the virus and awaiting test results will still quarantine at Quality Inn, on West Street near Exit 24 off Interstate 93, about 10 miles from the Plymouth State campus.
Collingwood also shot down rumors going around town that “a cluster of 25 cases” were staying at the Quality Inn and that “marauding” students who were supposed to stay there instead ventured out as far as the basketball court and playground at the town’s L.W. Packard Fields.
But the number of students who’ve been either in quarantine or isolation at the Quality Inn disproves those reports, he said.
“The most students we’ve had there (the Quality Inn) who tested positive were two; the rest have been there for quarantine. We believe it’s really a safe option for them.”
Kathleen DeWolfe, the select board’s vice chair, told Collingwood that he had provided her and her colleagues with “very good information” but lamented that it had not come sooner.
“If we had this information a week or a week and a half ago, it would have allayed some of the fears” in the community, she said.
Ashland Town Manager Charlie Smith noted that some of the students staying at the Quality Inn were reported last week going to the nearby Burger King and Circle K convenience store.
On Sept. 18, a sign on the door of the Burger King said its lobby was closed because of the situation at the Quality Inn, which, as Smith observed, is across the street from a senior-citizen residential complex. But on Tuesday, the lobby was open.
Collingwood told Smith that, effective immediately, Burger King and Circle K will be made off-limits to PSU students staying at Quality Inn.
Five weeks into the 2020-2021 school year, PSU is doing “a massive amount of COVID-19 testing,” said Collingwood, with weekly testing of all faculty, staff and students.
A week ago, the tests found no positive cases, said Collingwood, while the week before “we had three and one active case” with that person isolating right now in a different state.
As of Monday, Collingwood said PSU had nine students quarantining at the Quality Inn. He said two students traveled from overseas to be here and the others are there because they are a potential close contact with someone who tested positive.
There has not yet been a student in quarantine who eventually tested positive, he said, “and that’s a good thing.” Over the past two weeks, Collingwood said two students have been in isolation at the Quality Inn.