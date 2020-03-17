Lebanon police say a Vermont man caused a public scare on a bus when he started telling fellow passengers he had COVID-19 on Tuesday.
David Landeau, 65, of Hartford, Vt., is charged with creating a false public alarm and disorderly conduct. Police say the bus was evacuated because of his statements.
Police were called Tuesday morning about a man on a bus claiming to have the viral infection which has killed thousands of people globally and caused New Hampshire schools to empty and many businesses to shut down.
The bus company evacuated all of the passengers and driver from the bus, but left Landeau on board until police arrived, according to police.
Under questioning from officers, Landeau told them that he did not have COVID-19 and that his statements about having the illness were false, police said. It is not known why he claimed to be infected with the coronavirus.
Landeau is free on personal recognizance bail and due in court in July to face the charges.