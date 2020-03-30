While hiking is still permitted at state and local parks, police in southern New Hampshire are warning residents not to use busy hiking trails after an influx of families hit the woods this past weekend.
In Merrimack, numerous cars were parked outside of the Wildcat Falls trail on Saturday as individuals left the confines of their home to get some fresh air and an outdoor walk during Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order.
“We have had some reports and some concerns about the vehicles, especially because it is a small parking lot. People think others are congregating in the park,” said Merrimack Police Chief Denise Roy.
Roy said the stay-at-home order because of the COVID-19 pandemic is clear.
“Our goal is to educate people. This virus is being increasingly spread by the community,” said Roy, who is asking people to remain off of crowded trails, including Wildcat Falls.
Although police will not be out enforcing this request, she said it is sometimes difficult to maintain six feet of space between groups while walking on the trail, which can be narrow in certain locations.
“I understand people are cooped up in their homes, and for us to ask them to remain at home is difficult. But, we have a big elderly community and those with compromised immune systems. The only thing to do is be as smart as possible,” she said.
A similar scenario played out in Mont Vernon on Saturday outside of the Purgatory Falls trailhead.
Local police posted photographs of more than 30 vehicles parked along the roadway to the entrance of the Mont Vernon trail, reminding people about the importance of social distancing.
“This is not social distancing, and this is why COVID-19 continues to spread through New Hampshire. Please utilize common sense. Get outside and exercise, but this is not the way to do it,” the Mont Vernon Police Department said in a statement.
With schools and businesses closed, police said hiking with hundreds of other people is not a necessity, and is not using common sense.
The governor said earlier that, during the stay-at-home order issued until May 4, hiking at state and local parks is permitted, as long as proper distance is maintained.
Roy said no one will be approached if they are walking on local trails in Merrimack, but she encouraged hikers to keep a good distance from each other, and to not use the trails if they are congested.