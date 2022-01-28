CONCORD — A few weeks into a legislative session headlined by COVID-19, the playing field seems tilted.
Leaders in the Republican-led House of Representatives and state Senate have cause to celebrate after plowing through more than 400 bills, almost half their workload.
Supporters of liberal causes have been noticeably outnumbered at many public hearings, as citizens and even some activists have been reluctant to show up in person.
“I am submitting this testimony in writing rather than in person because of the risk of my acquiring COVID-19 if I were to come into the State House and testify,” wrote Dr. Randy Hayes of Canterbury, a family physician for 35 years.
Hayes weighed in last Thursday against letting citizens claim conscientious objector status to avoid being vaccinated (HB 1210).
During recent hearings on bills challenging vaccine mandates, Nancy Brennan of Weare stood in protest outside the State House with other activists holding signs that read “Trust the Science” and “Vaccines Work.”
“It’s not fair when you create a process where those with no concerns about public health turn out and pack a hearing, while those who are health compromised can’t be there,” said Brennan, a retired theater educator.
“You haven’t set up something that gives equal access to both sides of a debate being represented.”
Fiscally and socially conservative leaders report no hesitancy in their ranks to turn out, despite the highly contagious nature of the omicron variant.
“This hasn’t slowed us down at all really. We’re in the same position as we are in a typical year. If there’s a need for us to show force, we can do it,” said J.R. Hoell of Dunbarton, a leading organizer for the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition.
Legislative leaders acknowledge that the virus has limited crowds.
“I think we may be a little off attendance-wise compared to past years but that’s to be expected,” said Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro.
“In a month from now when cases are down, I think it will look and appear more normal, but who knows? Fingers crossed.”
Abortion rights debate
The dichotomy was clear with abortion rights.
Groups backing reproductive rights needed to show public support right away for a repeal of the state’s new ban on abortion after 24 weeks (SB 399) or, at the very least, the addition of exemptions for rape, incest and fetal abnormality(HB 1609).
A half-dozen House Republicans got behind exemptions, which had the support of Gov. Chris Sununu.
During a two-hour-plus hearing, however, anti-abortion forces outnumbered abortion rights backers nearly 10 to 1.
“Ordinarily I would be alternating supporters and opponents during this hearing, but the cards we have are pretty one-sided,” reported House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead.
Leaders of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, seeing they couldn’t dominate the hearing, offered media outlets videos of remote testimony in support of repealing the ban.
“We’ve had to be flexible and use whatever tools that are available,” said Sara Pereschino, the group’s communications director.
They pointed out that of the more than 2,500 who signed up to testify remotely, 65% were in favor of repealing the measure.
“There’s no question the majority of people in this state oppose restricting a woman’s reproductive freedom,” said State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Concord, one of the bill’s leading supporters.
But this show of “virtual” strength doesn’t have the same impact now that the Legislature is allowing people to speak on legislation in person.
“The current landscape is hurting the (Democratic) minority, no doubt, because the ability to fill a room for or against a cause is the strongest weapon they have,” said Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, a fiscally conservative grassroots group.
“Republicans have the numbers. If they all stick together, they prevail. The best way to shake that dynamic up is to visibly demonstrate the public feels otherwise.”
Absent a strong opposition showing, House and Senate committees moved quickly to turn back both abortion rights bills.
Instead, the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House committee Pearson leads voted to limit an ultrasound mandate only for pregnant women when there’s reason to think the fetus is at least 24 weeks old.
Limiting COVID exposure
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, have received some compliments for steps being taken to limit viral exposure inside the State House complex.
In-person seating is strictly limited in most committee rooms to about 20 people.
Packard assigned all committees to double rooms and rearranged seating so legislators were sitting farther apart than normal.
Citizens aren’t allowed to stand inside the hearing rooms and must wait in State House hallways until their names are called to come in and speak.
The House also has scheduled hearings on vaccines, firearms and marijuana legalization in the 400-seat Representatives Hall, which can accommodate much larger crowds.
“If you are worried about getting COVID, it is a very scary environment; about one in five people at the hearing were wearing masks,” said Nick Perencevich, a general surgeon in Concord.
Perencevich spoke before Pearson’s committee against legislation to make it easier for citizens to get ivermectin (HB 1022), a drug not yet approved by federal health authorities to treat COVID-19.
“People were courteous in the hearing and were willing to give people space, which was appreciated, and I do think the chairman of the committee managed it very well.”
Sununu added his endorsement of how the legislative session has been run.
“They are still meeting, as they should and as the constitution provides. And I think they’ve done a lot of work to make sure that it is as comfortable and safe of an atmosphere as possible, while allowing those individuals to meet,” Sununu said recently.
Rep quits over conditions
Stephanie Hyland, a first-term Democrat from Francestown, last week became the first to resign from the Legislature over concerns with how the session has been conducted.
“The mishandling of this legislative session has made it unachievable to safely and morally perform the duties of this position,” Hyland wrote in her letter of resignation.
Hyland, who represented a 10-town district in southwestern New Hampshire, did not respond to requests for further comment.
State Rep. Keith Ammon, R-New Boston, said Hyland’s departure reflects possible dissension in the ranks of House Democrats
“One possible explanation is the Democrat caucus is suffering from lack of human connection and it’s undermining their cohesiveness,” Ammon answered.
A Democratic Party spokesman said officials were confident voters will replace Hyland with another Democrat, but they won’t be able to fill this seat until the 2022 general election this November.
Remote option
House Democrats are focused on trying to change state law to permit all local and state governmental bodies to meet remotely in the future (HB 1014).
Rep. Alexis Simpson, D-Exeter, said allowing all government bodies to meet remotely from spring 2019 until June 2021 improved access for disabled residents, senior citizens and parents who couldn’t get child care to attend in person.
The bill would require the majority of a government body to adopt the remote option. House Speaker Packard previously ruled remote meetings of the House weren’t allowed, and many attempts to change House rules have failed.
The New Hampshire Municipal Association, New Futures and Right to Know NH supported the concept.
“We know people feel they can’t safely access the Legislature, and we have people serving on local boards across the state who want a remote option,” said Jake Berry, vice president of policy for New Futures, a public health advocacy group.
House Deputy Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, said that outside of a pandemic this isn’t a workable reform, especially in a state that prides itself on public participation.
“We all volunteer to do this, and we are public servants and literally the least we can do is go to a meeting, look eye to eye at people before us and give them our 100% attention because that is what they deserve,” Smith said.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said the Legislature’s remote experiment also resulted in episodes of lawmakers across the political spectrum behaving badly.
“Elected officials are human, and as humans we have social needs, we are social animals,” Edwards said.
“Normal socialization takes place with person-to-person interaction,” he said. “Without it, it’s very difficult for us to fully and properly communicate with one another.”