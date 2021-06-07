CONCORD — More New Hampshire voters have lost trust in government and the media, but not business, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a poll done for a conservative free-market think tank.
President Joe Biden’s honeymoon with voters in the first-in-the-nation primary state was at a risk of ending with more unfavorable than favorable replies in this same sampling from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center on behalf of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy.
The White House was also on the wrong end of the right/wrong track question, with nearly twice as many negative than positive responses about the direction of the country.
Josiah Bartlett Center President Drew Cline said he found most startling that 61% said they were less trustful of government and 60% less trustful of the media than since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020.
As for business, only 22% were less trustful of private industry, 9% were more trustful and the other 69% said the pandemic had made no difference in their opinion.
“The huge collapse in trust of government and media, but not business, ought to be a five-alarm warning to government officials and journalists,” Cline said in a statement Monday.
“Trust in institutions was already low before the pandemic. It would be a mistake to maintain business as usual and see how low it can go. A serious effort to regain public trust is needed.”
There was a decided, political party split on this question.
Among Republicans, 87% were less trustful of government and 92% were less trustful of the media.
As for Democrats, only 31% were less trustful of government and 26% less trustful of the media.
The independent or swing voters were in the middle with 65% of undeclared voters saying they were less trustful of government and 63% less trustful of the media.
A Saint Anselm poll in February found 53% in New Hampshire had a favorable opinion of President Biden and 46% had an unfavorable view.
In this latest poll, the results flipped, with 52% holding an unfavorable opinion of Biden and 47% were favorable towards the president. In both polls, the other 1% had no opinion.
Biden defeated Donald Trump by a margin of 7.5% in New Hampshire last November.
Voters here remain positive about Gov. Chris Sununu with 64% favorable and 34% unfavorable, which is down 4% since the poll last February.
Only 31% in the poll said the country was on the right direction, compared to 59% who said it was on the wrong track. This indicator is also 4% worse than it was three months ago,
The online sample of 897 registered voters from May 26-28 had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3%.