Most voters in Massachusetts, Republicans and Democrats alike, believe Gov. Charlie Baker has blundered the coronavirus vaccine rollout, according to new polling by the conservative watchdog group Mass Fiscal Alliance.
Out of 752 likely primary voters polled, 54% of Democrats and 52% of Republicans either “somewhat” or “strongly disapprove” of the Baker’s vaccine rollout, according to the poll.
“Typically we’ve seen in polls in the past that Republican primary voters have started to turn a little bit on the governor. But in this case, those primary voters are up 52% disapproving. What was very interesting was that the Democratic primary voters have also started to turn,” said Mass Fiscal spokesperson Paul Craney.
Craney said in past polls, Democrats have expressed support for Baker, acting as “a bit of a base” for the governor. Craney mused whether former President Donald Trump’s exit from office has left the governor as the de facto target for Democrats’ frustrations.
“That’s the first time I’ve seen something like this,” he said.
The poll was sponsored by the Mass Fiscal Alliance and conducted Feb. 22-26 by Advantage Inc.
As of Sunday, half a million residents of Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated. Another 1.2 million have received their first dose of the vaccine.