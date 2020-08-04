MANCHESTER — Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 360 Intel had 14 full-time and 11 part-time employees.
Due to the shutdowns and struggling economy, the company is down to five employees, said Tyler Goodwin, co-owner and CEO. The company helps businesses get customer feedback and further expand their brands.
“Most of our clients are restaurant and retail,” he said. “From our clients’ perspective they are going to be running at least 50% capacity for the foreseeable future. They aren’t going to come back to us until they are 100% or close to it.”
The company received assistance through the federal Paycheck Protection Program to keep it afloat.
On Tuesday, Goodwin joined Congressman Chris Pappas, D-N.H, in calling for a quick resolution for another relief package in Congress.
“The House nearly three months ago passed the Heroes Act in Washington, and Senate Republicans and Mitch McConnell just recently got around to releasing their plan last week, but to say that it was inadequate would be an understatement,” Pappas said.
He highlighted the public health crisis, high unemployment, families struggling to pay rent and businesses operating at a reduced capacity. The act would bring $1.5 billion in direct assistance to New Hampshire cities and towns and an expansion of unemployment.
“The uncertainty makes planning extraordinarily difficult for local governments in particular, and we need serious investment in our local governments to prevent tax increases and avoid layoffs of essential employees or cuts to critical services,” Pappas said.
Joseph Sweeney, NHGOP communications director, said Pappas’ support for the Heroes Act “betrays” the taxpayers of his district.
“The pork-ladened $3 trillion Heroes Act would only stimulate liberal special interests, not provide crucial support to those affected by COVID-19,” he said in a statement to the Union Leader.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig defended the need for the expanded federal money to help towns and cities fight COVID-19 and keep essential services operating.
“In an effort to reduce the financial burden on our citizens and businesses, local governments have absorbed many costs, which has resulted in a significant reduction in revenues, including the city of Manchester, which is down about $3.5 million,” she said.
360 Intel is getting by in the meantime, Goodwin said. He would not disclose how much Paycheck Protection Program money the company received.
“The real challenge is going to come in quarter one of next year when the funds that we have received have already been used or won’t be enough to hold us over until our clients come back on board and feel like they can contract with us again,” he said.
Many of his restaurant clients will continue to struggle as outdoor dining is no longer feasible in the winter.
“They are going to be in dire straits, and they are going to need additional funding if they are going to get through the winter,” Goodwin said.