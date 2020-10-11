The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said a person confirmed to have COVID-19 may have exposed bar patrons to the virus at Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Cafe in Portsmouth.
Anyone who sat at the cafe’s bar on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 between 5-9 p.m., Oct. 2 and 3 between 5-10 p.m. and Oct. 4 between 5-9 p.m. may have been exposed and should call DHHS at 603-271-4496 for further guidance, the department said in a news release on Sunday.
DHHS said it has conducted a contact investigation and notified known close contacts directly; however there may be additional people at the cafe during those times who were exposed to COVID-19.
COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or loss of taste or smell.
Anyone who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their health care provider and get tested for COVID-19, state health officials said.