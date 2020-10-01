New Hampshire officials have warned a church in Portsmouth to stop using a shared chalice during its worship services, a practice that state officials suspect led to an outbreak of COVID-19 among parishioners, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General.
The outbreak took place among parishioners of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, according to a Sept. 25 letter sent by Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards to the church pastor and the Metropolitan in Boston. The Boston Metropolitan oversees Greek Orthodox churches in New Hampshire.
"The Greek Orthodox practice of using a single, shared chalice and spoon appears to be a possible source of the COVID-19 outbreak at St. Nicholas," Edwards wrote.
In the letter, she rebuked the church for apparently continuing to use the shared chalice and spoon after a Portsmouth health officer informed the church in late July that the practice was a violation.
"This practice must be modified in order to achieve compliance with (emergency orders)," she wrote.
The president of the church parish council said a cluster, which he defined as three or more people, has been associated with the parish.
Arthur Kyricos said he doesn't know an exact number because of privacy restrictions. But he said no one has died or become seriously ill.
Kyricos said he came down with COVID-19 on Sept. 8, experienced flu-like symptoms and recovered.
"Changes to the use of the chalice are under discussion between the Attorney General's office and the Metropolitan's office," he said.
Kyricos said the church has developed comprehensive protocols for worshipers. He speculated the cluster originated from an asymptomatic person who attended services.
State health officials did not respond to an email seeking additional information about the outbreak.
In her letter, Edwards painstakingly lays out the applicable executive orders of Sununu and stresses that although the terms such as "guidelines," "should" and "may" are used, the orders must be followed.
She noted "some confusion within the Greek Orthodox Church" about whether the orders apply to their faith; they do, she wrote
She quotes one portion of Executive Order 52, which states that "Communion and Eucharist, for example, should not involve a shared cup or passing of a plate between people."
"Organizations also risk further legal enforcement actions to achieve compliance," she wrote.
The letter was addressed to His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, Chancellor the Rev. Father Theodore J. Barbas and the Rev. Fr. Robert J. Archon of St. Nicholas.
According to the St. Nicholas Church website, Archon transferred to a new parish on Sept. 1 after 10 years with St. Nicholas.
Kyricos said the church takes the temperature and asks health-related questions of anyone entering the building. Worshipers wear masks, follow social distancing and use hand sanitizer. A safety committee developed the protocols based on federal Centers of Disease Control guidelines, he said.