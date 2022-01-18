PORTSMOUTH — Local officials’ decision last week to require masks in indoor public places amid a surge of COVID-19 cases roused residents on both sides of the issue.
A dozen residents attended a special city council meeting on Thursday seeking public input on the directive issued by Portsmouth Public Health Officer Kim McNamara and City Manager Karen Conard.
Comments covered everything from the efficacy of masks to the legal process that local and state governments employ to protect public health. The forum touched on issues of personal freedom, as well as who is served by the mandate and who may be hurt by it.
Portsmouth resident Bill Downey compared the indoor mask mandate to other limitations on freedom, likening it to the requirement that motorists wear seat belts — the law in most states, but not in New Hampshire.
“I think people are pretty much on ‘a side’ right now,” Downey said. He urged the council and the police to “anticipate the next challenge of enforcement.”
Alan Forbes took a different view. “I think this whole thing is an exercise in alarmism,” Forbes said. “It really needs to stop. COVID cases — yes, they are increasing, but it’s not the same COVID we started out with.”
Condemnation of the mask requirement as an overreaction was counterbalanced by others who pointed out the impact a rising COVID caseload has on the health care system — stressors like dwindling bed capacity at local hospitals, deferred treatment for seriously ill patients and delays in routine surgery complicated by staff shortages.
“All we need is one more crisis to throw us into havoc,” said Laurie McCray, a registered nurse.
On the day of the meeting, Conard said Portsmouth Regional Hospital had an inpatient census that exceeded its licensed number of beds. Twenty-seven patients were held up in the emergency room waiting for beds, Conard reported.
The same day, Exeter Hospital had 143 staffers absent. Conard said both Exeter and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover were operating under their crisis incident and capacity management command structures.
Others staked out the middle ground. Portsmouth resident Ken Reilly asked officials to revise the rule to apply only to the unvaccinated.
“Why can’t the town allow businesses to let fully vaccinated individuals into their premises without a mask since they complied with the nationwide call to get the vaccinations?”
“Leave the vaccinated alone,” Reilly implored.
He received support for this position from former Mayor Rick Becksted.
“This mandate actually takes away that choice (to mask). This mandate will hurt businesses,” Becksted said, emphasizing a concern for the slower winter months.
Even the legal issues were the subject of some discussion. One resident questioned whether the health officer and the city manager had the authority to implement a mask mandate using public health statute, Chapter 147, designed to deal with “Nuisances; Toilets; Drains; Expectoration; Rubbish and Waste.”
City Attorney Robert P. Sullivan said “There are any number of ways in which the city could approach the issue of compelling citizens to wear face masks.”
“The circumstance at the moment on January 7 was that the health officer felt that we needed to act as quickly as possible,” Sullivan said.
Conard and McNamara had two possible alternative courses: Wait for the city council to pass an mask ordinance, which could have taken a month according to the city’s legal department; or wait for the state health commissioner to invoke Chapter 141-C, a 1986 law specifically written to cover communicable disease outbreaks.
Resident Rich DiPentima, a former state epidemiologist, warned that inaction — whether at the local or state level — runs the risk of long-haul COVID complications.
“With the number of cases, we’re seeing many people suffer from long-haul COVID disease,” DiPentima said.
He listed ailments such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes among children who had mild and even asymptomatic infection, and others who may suffer from multi-system inflammatory syndrome.
“So we need to do everything possible to prevent as many infections as possible because we do not know what the consequences will be down the road — not only death but other long-term chronic conditions that will affect many people.”
Resident Derek Hayward thinks the unknowns cut both ways.
”Not only is this impacting our adult population, but the psychological impact that masks have caused to the development of children is unmeasurable at this time,” he said. “I believe we are at a point where people should be trusted to do what they feel is best for their health and their family’s health,” Hayward said.