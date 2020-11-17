Portsmouth firefighters preparing to help administer COVID-19 vaccine

Portsmouth firefighters will be training so when the time comes, they are ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the public.
“We’re the ones called on in emergency situations to get things done quickly,” Fire Chief Todd Germain said. “There’s the potential that we could get into the situation where we could vaccinate a large amount of people in a short period of time.”
Germain said 48 people will be training over the course of the next three to four weeks using a free, web-based immunization program made available through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They will then apply for authorization through Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Once that is completed, officials at the New Hampshire Bureau of Emergency Medical Services can approve the fire department to aid in the administration of vaccines, Germain said.
Germain and his team are planning the training as companies developing vaccines seek to address distribution challenges once they secure approval from the federal government.
Lonza, which will make ingredients for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, is building a production line at its plant in Portsmouth to help the company with large-scale production.
Portsmouth Health Officer Kim McNamara told the city council during its virtual meeting Monday night that once vulnerable people get vaccinated, it may help ease some of the economic burdens the virus has put on local business owners.
“If we could get everyone who is really vulnerable in our area vaccinated, well, then it’s a little less frightening if we have some virus circulating or the number bumps up a little bit, and we can open our economy a little bit more,” McNamara said.
According to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services, 500 people in the state have died from COVID-19 as of Monday. People over the age of 70 have made up 441 of those deaths.