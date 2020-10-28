Portsmouth High School shut down for the day Wednesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Stephen Zadravec said school officials learned of the positive case Wednesday morning.
“We immediately shifted today to a total ‘remote learning day’ as we needed to complete contact tracing and deep cleaning” Zadravec said. "Teachers have been able to continue their classes as planned through remote learning.”
Zadravec said he expects students to be back in the building Thursday.
Portsmouth High School has been using a hybrid learning model, with students attending school some days and working from home others.
No other schools in the district were affected.
As of Tuesday, Portsmouth had 26 current positive COVID-19 cases, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.