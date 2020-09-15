People in the city of Portsmouth are now required to wear face coverings in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
City councilors passed an ordinance on Monday night which requires the use of face coverings for residents and visitors when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible. That includes outside locations.
Exceptions include when a person has a medical condition where wearing a mask may pose a risk to their health and while people are eating or drinking. Children under 6 are not required to wear a mask.
The ordinance took effect immediately and a maximum fine for not wearing a face covering was set at $25.
Health Officer Kim McNamara asked the city council to pass an ordinance requiring face coverings prior to their discussion on the matter Monday night, citing the fact that Portsmouth is now at higher risk for community transmission since students are going back in school.
“Masks are proven and effective and our focus should be on prevention,” McNamara said. “People are most infectious 48 to 72 hours before symptoms appear to up to five days after onset.”
McNamara said COVID-19 is not comparable to the flu, citing the fact that the flu kills up to 61,000 people a year, while COVID-19 has already taken the lives of almost 200,000 Americans in six months.
McNamara also pointed out that the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the human body are not yet known, saying the virus can affect the heart, kidneys, liver, brain, eyes and other organs.
McNamara said that in New Hampshire, 21.3% of the cases are contracted through community transmission.
“This is where a mask ordinance would help,” McNamara said.
There were between one and four active COVID-19 cases in Portsmouth on Monday but City Councilors Deaglan McEachern and Cliff Lazenby both used the number of cases 12 miles away at the University of New Hampshire in Durham to support their arguments for passing the ordinance.
Between Sept. 6 and 12, there were 27 positive COVID-19 cases within the Durham campus community.
A total of 44 University of New Hampshire system students were in isolation and 209 were in quarantine on Monday.
Lazenby said students who are partying at UNH have affected his family in Portsmouth.
“This impact at UNH is a real thing. My family has been in quarantine since last week because my daughter is employed with a UNH student who went to a frat party,” Lazenby said.
Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine, who has been pushing for a mask ordinance in Portsmouth, said time is of the essence and that COVID-19 is not a hoax.
“It’s clear to me that especially with the flu season coming we need to be proactive,” Splaine said. “The residents of 30 states are living with requirements like this, even tougher requirements than this.”
The council passed the ordinance 7-2, with Mayor Rick Becksted and Councilor Petra Huda voting against it.
Becksted argued that the data does not suggest the need for a mask mandate at this time.
“We’ve had tourists come in and out of here for months and we’ve had no spikes,” Becksted said.
The face covering requirement in Portsmouth will be in effect until Jan. 4.
Other New Hampshire municipalities with face covering requirements include Concord, Durham, Exeter, Hanover, Keene, Plymouth, Nashua and Newmarket.