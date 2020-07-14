City councilors in Portsmouth unanimously passed a resolution Monday night that encourages the use of face coverings citywide.
The resolution requires face coverings for the mouth and nose when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be achieved. It will not apply to anyone with a condition that makes it impractical to wear a face mask or visor for health-related reasons.
The resolution will not apply to anyone 6 or younger.
Assistant Major Jim Splaine and City Councilor Deaglan McEachern proposed the resolution, saying it is time to do something to protect public health.
The Fourth of July weekend kicked off what could potentially be a busy tourism season downtown.
“Business just happens to be a product of health,” McEachern said.
The proposed resolution does not include any fines or penalties and will not be enforced by city officials.
Mayor Rick Becksted -- who is opposed to a city-wide mask mandate -- voted for the resolution but suggested the council listen to the local citizen response task force before considering an enforceable ordinance.
Councilors may move forward with an enforceable ordinance after learning that Nashua’s mask ordinance has been deemed enforceable by a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge.
Kim McNamara, Portsmouth’s health officer, said prior to the vote that everyone should be wearing a mask, but she had some concerns about mandates based on the current data.
There have been 73 total cases of COVID-19 in Portsmouth, and there are six active cases. The city has not been negatively affected by reopening, McNamara said.
“This is not how we generally do things,” McNamara said. “I really think a statewide approach is more effective.”
Before passing their resolution, council members stripped a paragraph that asked McNamara to enforce it.
During the Zoom meeting, members of the public joined to speak up on behalf of residents and employees of businesses operating in Portsmouth.
Andrew Bagley spoke in support of a mask mandate, saying employees at Portsmouth’s businesses are frustrated and scared, especially because people are cussing them out if their shop or restaurant requires people to wear face coverings.
“It’s up to us to take the lead and to take the burden away from the shopkeepers and the restaurant workers,” Bagley said.
Valerie Rochon, president of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, said they represent hundreds of businesses that have made an investment in protective equipment and other items to make sure they are safe in reopening.
Rochon said the face covering resolution is a good first step to make sure the local economy continues to rebuild.
“Our businesses are doing their part. We must ask our customers to do the same,” Rochon said.
The topic of mandatory face coverings in Portsmouth became a hot topic last week when President Donald Trump’s campaign team announced he would be having an outdoor rally at Pease International Tradeport on Saturday. People in the city were concerned those attending the rally would want to shop downtown in the afternoon before the 8 p.m. event and may not be wearing masks.
Many of the small shop owners require face coverings and are limiting the number of people allowed in their spaces at all times. Some of them were planning to not open on Saturday because of concerns about potential confrontations with maskless Trump supporters.
Trump’s rally was scheduled to take place in a privately leased hangar with room for supporters on the tarmac of Portsmouth International Airport at Pease. The event was postponed Friday afternoon, with officials citing the threat of Tropical Storm Fay, which did not hit Portsmouth.
Paul Brean, executive director of Pease Development Authority, said on Monday the airport has not yet received any information on when the rally might take place.
Brean said Portsmouth’s resolution and any future ordinances would not be applicable to the area in question.
“Pease International Tradeport is New Hampshire state land. The land was acquired under the original public land transfer between the Department of Defense and the state of New Hampshire during the Base Realignment Closure,” Brean said.
Brean said the land is operated by Pease Development Authority under state law and the airport is a federally obligated airport under the National Plan of Integrated Airports.